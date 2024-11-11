Fire at Callahan Ranch prompts evacuations

Residents near Callahan Ranch are being told to evacuate to the South Valleys Library due to a wildfire. According to the Watch Duty app, a structure fire was reported, but with high winds, evacuations are now being ordered.

This story is developing and is being updated below.

At approximately 10:16 a.m., Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue received reports of a brush fire in the Callahan Ranch area, in the vicinity of Roan Trail and Galena Canyon Trail.

Firefighters arrived to a fast-moving wildfire in medium to heavy wildland fuels, namely sage, timber, and understory.While cool temperatures prevailed, winds were gusting as high as 50 miles per hour, spreading the fire quickly and creating spot fires as far as a quarter mile away.

Evacuations were immediately implemented, impacting approximately 3,000 residents on the east and west sides of Callahan Road and areas north of Mt. Rose Highway adjacent to Callahan Road.

Winds decreased significantly in the early afternoon, followed by rain, which provided some relief to firefighting efforts. Close to 20 fire and law enforcement agencies quickly mobilized to the scene, and nearly 200 personnel were assigned to firefighting operations.One primary residence was lost, along with multiple outbuildings.

No injuries have been reported.Forward progress of the fire has stopped, and crews are working toward full containment. The fire is estimated to be 100 acres but this is expected to change once it is mapped. The cause is under investigation.

Most evacuations have been lifted, and residents can return home. However, some road closures will remain in the Callahan Ranch area. NV Energy is working to repair utility lines and restore power. Fire crews will remain on the fire overnight and into tomorrow mopping up hot spots and securing the fireline. Please exercise caution in the vicinity of the incident.

From TMFPD: More evacuations have been lifted from #CallahanFire. Residents can return to Goldenrod and Callahan Road. While residents can return to most parts of the Callahan Ranch area, expect road closures in some areas.

Fire crews will be mopping up the fire overnight and into tomorrow. One residential structure was lost along with multiple outbuildings. The cause is under investigation. 5:38 p.m. map update of the Callahan Fire. Image: Perimeter map.com

Fawn Lane and Callahan Rd remain closed. These neighborhoods remain under evacuation orders as fire crews suppress any hot spots.

Due to an active wildfire called the Callahan Fire, we have de-energized our power lines to keep first responders safe as well as preventing secondary ignitions caused by our equipment.

We de-energized the lines shortly after 11 a.m.

The outage is currently affecting approximately 5,500 customers

We are actively monitoring the fire and weather conditions to determine when it is safe to restore power.

About 100 acres and approximately 3,000 people have been impacted by evacuations. Rain is falling on the fire scene, per TMFPD.

Evacuation orders have been expanded; see Perimeter Map for exact parameters. NV Energy has de-energized lines. Power outages are affecting approximately 5,500 customers. NV Energy is monitoring the situation to determine when it will be safe to restore power.

No structures have been lost, but the wind is quickly spreading the fire, per TMFPD.

Per WCSO: All homes North of Montreux and South of Mt Rose Highway (431), East of Goldenrod Dr and West of Edmonton Dr are to be evacuated immediately.

The Atlantis is offering evacuees a discounted rate of $59 tonight with resort fees waived. Guests must provide proof of residence in the evacuation zone.

A large animal evacuation location is the Reno Livestock Events Center at 1350 N. Wells Ave.

Mt. Rose Highway is closed at Wedge Parkway to Douglas Fir Dr. in both directions.