Do more than drink at Ferino Distillery

Ferino Distillery stands out for many reasons; the family-owned operation is one of few distillers in Reno, and it’s located in the Brewery District. While visiting, you can choose to sip on the various amari offered and participate in a tasting of what’s made on-site, or you can mix the spirits into a cocktail of your choice. The Fourth Street business doubles as a full-service cocktail bar, serving beer and canned beverages as well.

While the spirits made at Ferino have deep Italian roots, that doesn’t stop the makers from getting experimental. Spirits available to sip, savor and purchase include a creamy coffee liqueur made from ethically sourced, single-origin espresso beans (Caffe Notte Single Origin Coffee Liqueur) and a Canella Cinnamon Cordial, which uses four varieties of cinnamon as well as coriander and clove to create a spiced drink perfect for the holiday season. That’s just the beginning of what there is to offer. Ferino also makes Amaro Cannella, which blends well into cocktails, offering a citrus-forward, slightly floral, bitter spirit and a Fernet, a classic Italian digestif that mixes well with Coca-Cola.

If you consider yourself a bit of a mixologist, you can also buy bitters under the brand’s Idle Times label. With choices like grapefruit, cinnamon, cocktail and orange, you can easily up the ante on any home mixtures.

And if you’re at Ferino more for the atmosphere than the tasting experience, you can also play bar games like dice.

Visiting as a patron out for a good drink is one way to experience Ferino, but it’s not the only option—and that’s perhaps what we like most about the unique space. You can always book a distillery tour and tasting flight to learn more about how the spirits are made, or you can get educated about making cocktails and their origins.

Ferino offers classes like Gin School, where for three hours you learn the art of gin distillation. In this course ($129), you’ll actually leave with your own bottle of distilled gin made on one of Ferino’s mini stills, and you’ll even get to mix it into a cocktail to try before you go.

Less expensive courses, like the Cocktail School series, are shorter classes where you learn more about a specific cocktail or a series of cocktails while sipping variations of it throughout the course. You will not only walk away with a large amount of knowledge about the drinks but hopefully a few tips and tricks for making your own at home.

More

541 E 4th Street

(775) 433-2033

Website