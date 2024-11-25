City to remove large pine tree at Wingfield Park

The large Austrian Pine tree at Wingfield Park’s amphitheater is set to be removed in December. The tree, according to city of Reno staff, has been in decline for years. Staff attribute its demise to poor soil conditions caused by compaction from heavy turf use and excessive irrigation in an area with poor drainage.

The tree’s decline was prolonged, with efforts such as deadwood pruning and other treatments over the past decade. However, Austrian Pines prefer well-drained sites, and conditions in the park were detrimental to its health, staff said.

City Urban Forester Matt Basile launched a replacement initiative during the 2018 Arbor Day Celebration, planting nine new trees to establish a canopy of more appropriate species. The effort was meant to prepare for the eventual removal of the iconic tree.

Staff have contacted local artists about repurposing parts of the trunk into an art piece or bench, with the final design depending on the wood’s condition after removal.