City of Reno suspends Lakemill Lodge’s business license 

The City of Reno has suspended the Lakemill Lodge’s business license. The suspension comes after the city’s Code Enforcement Department, in collaboration with Northern Nevada Public Health, the Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department and the city’s Building Compliance Division, inspected the property at 200 Mill Street on Oct. 30.

That inspection resulted in the immediate evacuation of all residents because of the presence of drugs and human waste. Hypodermic syringes discovered in the main stairwell were tested on-site by RPD and were positive for fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin. Due to the presence of these dangerous substances and biohazards including urine and feces, officials closed the facility’s stairwells and common spaces for remediation.

“The City of Reno received a complaint advising people were sleeping in the stairwells and there was also rotting food in them,” city records state. “During the inspection food, clothing and drug paraphernalia were found in the stairwells. [Northern Nevada Public Health] deemed the stairwells a public health risk due to drug contamination and the stairwells were temporarily condemned until a contractor can properly clear the stairwells from contaminants.”

The property has been a code enforcement problem for years. Health inspectors have also documented problems at the property for years.

“[Environmental Health and Safety] records dating back to 2006 through 2018 show a continued pattern of noncompliance with substantial health violations in the samples of rooms inspected,” NNPH’s Jim English wrote in a memo about the property, adding that problems have only gotten worse.

Following the closure—which displaced numerous residents—the city initiated a “show cause hearing” to determine whether the business license should be revoked or suspended.

The hearing, on Nov. 7, resulted in the suspension of the lodge’s business license, based on testimony from involved departments and agencies. The suspension is scheduled to remain in effect until July 2025, but city officials said it could be lifted earlier if compliance with required conditions is met.

Source: City of Reno