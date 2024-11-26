‘Christmas on Ice’ debuts at the Eldorado

This holiday season, the Eldorado Resort Casino in downtown Reno hopes to spread cheer with its “Christmas on Ice” show. Every aspect of the production is filled with as much holiday spirit as possible. Even as you wait in line to enter the venue, greeters perform tricks for children and compliment attendee outfits.

Inside the theater, the setting is cool yet cozy. Christmas music plays, and bright blue snowflakes light up the room as you find your seat. A bar on the upper deck offers refreshments for both children and adults.

There are seven ice skaters, four live singers and an ensemble of dancers providing entertainment for the hourlong show. The skaters perform in both group and solo routines, as do the singers. There isn’t a cohesive storyline, though. The show moves from one Christmas song to the next, with accompanying dance and skate performances. Special guests, including Santa Claus, join in the fun during certain songs.

While the performance is only an hour long, it will fill you with days’ worth of Christmas spirit. There doesn’t seem to be a bad seat in the house, with dancers and Santa Claus making their way through the crowd at times. Loud cheering, singing along and dancing are encouraged.