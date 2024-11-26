Beloved’s Bread & Café offers new options at Reno Public Market

If you’re obsessed with bread like me, you’re going to love this place.

Beloved’s Bread & Café is the newest bakery to join the Reno food scene. Zach Condron, who started selling his products at local farmers markets, expanded into his own brick-and-mortar location in September, creating a bakery where people can satisfy their daily bread cravings, pick up pastries or enjoy breakfast or lunch — either for takeout or dining in.

The menu includes fresh pastries such as a variety of croissants, homemade desserts, breakfast and lunch meals and fresh bread.

Fresh sourdough loaves are where Beloved’s began. While Condron was still working at Prema Farm, he started selling his bread alongside the farm’s goods. From there, it took on a life of its own and, in 2021, was branded as Beloved’s. However, 2024 marks the first physical storefront for the brand.

Technically, Beloved’s is part of the Reno Public Market. However, it isn’t an indoor stall like most eateries connected to the food hall. Instead, Beloved’s has its own entrance next to the market’s main entrance and operates under its own hours, which don’t necessarily align with the rest of RPM.

For example, Beloved’s is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Monday and is closed on Tuesdays.

Even though it has been a few months since the bakery opened, it remains busy. Many stop in to buy baguettes, loaves of fresh sourdough, and other artisan breads, including milk bread. Seasonal items and enticing variations of Condron’s famous sourdough recipe often appear, such as the rosemary lemon loaf I noticed on the shelves during my last visit.

In addition to bread to-go, the pastry case is filled with tempting options. All of the breads share a crusty, golden-brown exterior with a fresh and soft center. The bakery offers classic croissants — super flaky and made fresh daily — as well as dessert-style options like chocolate croissants or croissant bread rolled in cinnamon and sugar.

All day, a collection of toasts is served, including variations like avocado or eggplant tartines. The bread and butter may sound like the most basic item on the menu, but I know it will quickly become a go-to for me. It’s a small, sliced loaf of sourdough bread served with a side of soft butter and fruit preserves.

Until 11 a.m., the breakfast menu is available, offering items such as French toast and various egg dishes. For lunch, you can choose grab-and-go sandwich options or a heartier, hot meal made to order.

The sandwiches in the case do not disappoint and make for a fast and economical lunch. The mortadella sandwich is especially delicious, served on sourdough baguette and topped with fresh cheese and pickled onions. It isn’t hard or dry, as some prepackaged sandwiches can be.

For a warm lunch option, I ordered the fried chicken sandwich. This juicy, crispy fried chicken is absolutely addicting, and the sandwich is finished with homemade slaw and mustard sauce. The mustard flavor is definitely the centerpiece of the sandwich — which is by no means a bad thing — but you’ll want to make sure you’re committed to the taste. It’s served on a wheat bun.

The short menu also includes a couple of burger options, including a vegetarian one.

In addition to the food, Beloved’s has a mission to collaborate with local coffee shops on a rotating basis, so you can enjoy fresh-brewed coffee and other morning beverages while supporting local businesses and avoiding multiple stops.

The market is at Plumb Lane and South Virginia Street.