Tahoe workforce housing lawsuit settled

Both sides in a workforce-housing dispute at Lake Tahoe have settled a lawsuit. A workforce housing advocacy group and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency resolved their dispute over housing affordability and environmental impacts in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Mountain Area Preservation (MAP), a non-profit conservation and workforce housing organization, announced the settlement agreement with TRPA on Monday. MAP filed the lawsuit in February challenging TRPA’s 2022 update to its housing codes.

“The parties recognize the need for and agree to work to increase lower-income and workforce housing options in the Lake Tahoe Basin while also preserving the unique environmental attributes of the Tahoe Basin. MAP and TRPA would rather utilize their respective resources for cooperatively solving housing issues rather than litigating,” the settlement agreement notes.

TRPA’s director, Julie Regan, said both sides are moving forward.

“We look forward to engaging Mountain Area Preservation in a more productive dialogue along with the full range of stakeholders,” Regan said. “We must keep the Tahoe Basin moving forward to address an affordable housing crisis that is impacting Lake Tahoe’s environment and marginalizing members of our community who deserve to live and work here.”

The settlement ensures affordability protections for new “bonus unit” housing developments and enhanced water quality protection. It also gives MAP a seat at the table as TRPA develops its next round of housing code updates in the coming years.

“MAP appreciates TRPA’s willingness to make immediate improvements to the … housing codes,” said Alexis Ollar, executive director of MAP. “We look forward to what we hope is the beginning of a productive working relationship that will ensure future development protects our sensitive environment while meeting the needs of area residents, workers and businesses.”

Under the agreement, MAP will dismiss its lawsuit following TRPA’s approval of amendments to [its] housing codes. TRPA’s governing board adopted these amendments on June 26.