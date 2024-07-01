Senior advocate sues to get on ballot for county commission seat

A celebrated advocate for older adults has joined the ranks of numerous others fighting just to get basic information from local government. Marsy Kupfersmith sued last week to get on the ballot as a nonpartisan candidate for the Washoe Board of County Commissioners.

Her legal action came after she said she did everything she was supposed to to be the nonpartisan challenger to incumbent Clara Andriola on the commission. That included getting the proper number of signatures from supporters to secure her spot on the ballot.

Somehow, 24 of 114 signatures she gathered were deemed invalid, and neither the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office nor Washoe County’s Registrar of Voters will tell Kupersmith what is wrong with them.

She sued on Friday to try to find out. Kupfersmith said she is “confused and bewildered” by the process.

“I’ve been nothing more than a senior volunteer, a senior advocate, just trying to do some good,” she told This Is Reno. “And I decided that as an advocate, I needed to maybe take that next step … to run for office, because you don’t get invited to those next level meetings just as an advocate, and I’ve been really fighting for affordable senior housing.”

“Both the Secretary and the Registrar have failed to provide Mrs. Kupfersmith the information she needs to cure the disqualification.”

Kupfersmith’s attorney, John White, said in the court filing that she properly completed her paperwork, but a letter by Rob Nichols at the Secretary of State’s Office, dated June 21, 2024, noted that “notice is hereby given that the total number of signatures submitted is less than the number of signatures required.”

“Mrs. Kupfersmith, by phone and e-mails has repeatedly asked for a copy of her petition and the names of the 24 disqualified signators,” White wrote. “Both the Secretary and the Registrar have failed to provide Mrs. Kupfersmith the information she needs to cure the disqualification. The notice of insufficiency failed to specify which signatures were invalidated and the reasons for their invalidation. This lack of transparency impairs [Kupfersmith’s] ability to appeal.”

Kupfersmith said that due to the Fourth of July holiday, a hearing required within five business days may not happen this week.

Washoe County spokesperson Bethany Drysdale would not answer questions from This Is Reno, citing pending litigation.

“I don’t know who spoke with her, when, or what information was provided, and now that Ms. Kupfersmith has filed a legal action, I will have to leave that to the District Attorney’s Office to comment on,” Drysdale said.

Kupfersmith called the lack of response from Washoe County and the Secretary of State’s Office troubling.

“That’s what really upset me,” she said. “I went to both of them because, at that point, I didn’t know who was going to give [the information to] me, and I was just dealing with both offices at that point, and each was being copied by the other.”

Neither, she said, would say what was wrong with her gathered signatures.

Another lawsuit was filed on Wednesday challenging another race, but this case is for the exact opposite reason as Kupfersmith’s. Carissa Snedeker sued Burgess alleging that an independent candidate failed to provide the correct number of signatures for an independent Nevada Assembly candidate. Snedeker said that most of the signatures provided by the candidate were invalid.

Last week, three candidates for local officers also filed to challenge the primary election results. One, Lily Baran, lost to Frank Perez in their challenge to unseat incumbent, appointed City Council member Kathleen Taylor. Baran cited incomplete information and misdirection between Washoe County and the City of Reno regarding how to order a recount.

Assembly candidate Drew Ribar also sued because Washoe County neglected to put his name on sample ballots sent to voters.

The Secretary of State’s Office did not respond to a request for comment and instead said to contact Washoe County.

Kupfersmith’s story was first reported by Andrew Barbano through email.