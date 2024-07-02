Reno’s first new custom home development in nearly two decades hosts preview event (sponsored)

Homesite and Mixed-Reality tours at Marama on July 11

Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty and New Edge Living invite the public to preview Marama, Reno’s newest luxury home development, on July 11 from 3 to 6 p.m. at 2005 Stag Ridge Court.

The sales team, along with preferred architects and contractors, will be available to showcase this unique homeownership opportunity. Guests can explore Marama’s homesites and newly completed gatehouse and envision initial spec builds through OMNY’s on-site mixed reality tours. BJ’s Barbecue and an open bar will add to the festivities.

Marama, a lyrical Maori word meaning moon, wisdom, and the light of the world, aptly describes the city and valley views offered by each of the 72 custom homesites. This 24/7 gated community features a clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym, lounge, and pickleball courts, blending luxury and comfort.

“A development of this caliber has not been seen in our region for decades. We’re thrilled to bring a truly elevated private retreat to the Reno community along the Southwest foothills,” said Jenny Johnson, President and Broker at Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty.

Specializing in modern transitional single-family homes, Marama accommodates those seeking a refined and exclusive lifestyle. With an average homesite size of 1.06 acres and skilled teams of builders and artisans, every homeowner can expect concierge-level service throughout the entire construction process.

“We are very excited to present the beauty and evolution in our vision of Marama at the upcoming preview event. We are confident that Marama offers discerning buyers in the Reno market an unparalleled opportunity to obtain a private, luxury community in a one-of-a-kind location. Offering stunning views in all directions with access to miles of beautiful open land and trails. Truly a luxury retreat close to the comforts and amenities of Reno,” said Tom Harrison, Senior Advisor & Investment Partner at New Edge Living.

Experience Marama’s wide-open spaces and limited homesite opportunities on Thursday, July 11, from 3 to 6 p.m. Celebrate Reno’s premier luxury community designed to respect the natural surroundings while providing the highest level of elegance and lifestyle. For further information on Marama and this event, please visit livemarama.com.

