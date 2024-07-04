Photos: ‘Something Rotten’ at Good Luck Macbeth is anything but rotten

Photos by Bob Conrad

Good Luck Macbeth’s newest production of “Something Rotten” is one of the most impressive shows the theater has ever put on. Follow two brothers: One is desperate to be bigger than Shakespeare, and the other an adoring fan of the Bard.

The result is a hilarious yet heartwarming musical – about musicals.

I always hold my breath when an actor attempts to hit a high note during a song. Luckily, everyone nailed their lines and lyrics.

A live band elevates the performances, and it was a delight to see one of the members play along to specific dance numbers from a dimly lit section above and behind the stage.

The dancing overall was impressive, with a few members of the ensemble being professionally trained. I also appreciated how much of the stage was used throughout the show. It’s obvious how much attention was brought to each aspect of this production.

The characters could not have been better cast. A special shoutout goes to Hunter Healy, who brought an endearing awkwardness to the poet Nigel Bottom, and Ryan Kelly, whose portrayal of Nostradamus reminded me of Robin Williams’ performance of Genie in “Aladdin.”

Kelly also improvised an excellent joke during a prop malfunction, never breaking that spell cast on the audience in the theater.

This is a must-see show; make sure to bring considerable energy as an audience member. Be prepared to clap and cheer as loudly after each musical number.

The Details

Web: https://www.goodluckmacbeth.org/

Directed by: Bill Ware

Musical Direction by: Branden McKinnen

Vocal Direction by: Brenda Johns

Music by: Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick

Written by: John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick

Evening Show Dates: 7/5, 7/6, 7/10, 7/11, 7/12, 7/13, 7/17, 7/18, 7/19, 7/20, 7/25, 7/26, & 7/27 @ 7:30 PM

Matinee Show Dates: 7/7, 7/14, & 7/21 @ 2 PM

