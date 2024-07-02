90.5 F
Photos: Jurassic night at Greater Nevada Field delights fans

By: Eric Marks

Jurassic Night at Greater Nevada Field was a night to remember as the Reno Aces transformed the ballpark into a prehistoric wonderland with life-sized dinosaur replicas and interactive exhibits. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO
Saturday at Greater Nevada Field was a night to remember as the Reno Aces hosted their Jurassic Night. The event transformed the ballpark into a prehistoric wonderland with life-sized dinosaur replicas and interactive exhibits. The Aces donned Jurassic Night uniforms, blending traditional colors with dinosaur patterns. The stadium echoed with roars as the Aces took on rivals, the Oklahoma City Baseball Club.

Fans were greeted by many dinosaur-themed activities, from fossil digs for the kids to educational displays for all ages. The Aces players joined in the fun, and life-sized dinosaur replicas, interactive exhibits and other dinosaur-themed activities greeted fans. 

In a nail-biting contest, the Aces’ Albert Almora broke a 4-4 deadlock in the bottom of the eighth inning, hitting a home run that gave the Aces a thrilling 5-4 victory over Oklahoma, marking their fourth consecutive win and tying their season high.

