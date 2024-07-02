NDOW wardens target impaired boaters for July 4th weekend

Nevada game wardens are gearing up for a crackdown on impaired boating during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) is working with law enforcement agencies across the state to patrol waterways and enforce boating under the influence laws from July 4 to 6.

The effort aims to reduce alcohol-related accidents and fatalities on Nevada’s lakes and rivers during one of the busiest boating weekends of the year.

“Boating is a great way to spend the 4th of July weekend,” said Chief Game Warden Kristy Knight. “But drinking and boating is a recipe for disaster. Our job is the safety of everyone on the water, and if you’re putting people in danger by drinking and boating you could be leaving the lake in handcuffs.”

NDOW plans to deploy boats on every major body of water in Nevada, and other law enforcement agencies are also increasing patrols.

Boaters found to be under the influence face potential arrest and criminal charges. Officers will also check for proper safety equipment and adherence to capacity limits. Boaters must ensure they have enough life jackets for all passengers before heading out on the water, officials said.

SOURCE: NDOW