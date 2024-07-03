Jessica Keohane joins KPS3 as Account Manager (sponsored)

KPS3, a full-service marketing and communications firm, has hired Jessica Keohane as account manager.



Keohane will oversee the day-to-day management of clients, while supporting the internal KPS3 team to provide fresh marketing communications ideas and innovative solutions to meet clients’ business needs, support marketing strategy, deliver on project goals and proactively ensure progression toward overarching business objectives.



“We eagerly welcome Jessica to the KPS3 team,” said Mike McDowell, vice president of client experience. “Her diverse skill set and experience will allow her to make meaningful contributions to our clients and their marketing goals.”



Before joining KPS3, Keohane led successful campaigns for clients across industries at OCG Creative, Foundry and Stamats. Amongst her professional achievements are spearheading a rebrand that garnered significant bookings for her client and creating a data-driven marketing strategy that generated a 200% increase in leads.



She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Nevada, Reno.

For more than 33 years, KPS3 has grown and developed long-standing relationships with both its clients and its employees, earning a spot amongst northern Nevada’s Best Places to Work finalists for eight years. For more information on working with KPS3 as a client or an employee, please visit kps3.com.



