Five events in Reno this week: Fourth of July celebrations 

Fourth of July is going to be hot this year, and there are several ways to celebrate around the region – from South Lake Tahoe to Reno and Loyalton. The following events are from our free Reno events calendar:

Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber @ OFF THE RAILS Free 3rd Thurs Summer Concerts. OffBeat Fest’s FREE Third Thursday Summer Concert Series rolls back into Locomotion Plaza with Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber’s live-looping violin-flavored blend of “world-folk fusion.” July 18. Opening support from Silly Little.

Editor’s picks

Patriotic Pops at the Field: Greater Nevada Field. The Reno Philharmonic is returning to Greater Nevada Field for the 2nd annual Patriotic POPs at the Field, featuring a pre-show performance by Mark MacKay, face painting, magicians and post-show fireworks. Pamyua: Native American Celebration. Pamyua showcases Inuit culture through music and dance performances. The show is a platform to share indigenous knowledge and history. Their style derives from traditional melodies reinterpreted with contemporary vocalization and instrumentation. Band members are proud to represent Indigenous culture. The group believes unity is possible through music and dance. WOW! by Circus Bella. Experience the magic of “WOW!” – a blend of circus enchantment and madcap mayhem. Circus Bella offers a modern twist on a one-ring circus. This 60-minute show promises to delight and astonish all ages. Watch as the Circus Bella Company, comprising a diverse troupe of acrobats, aerialists, jugglers and clowns from the Bay Area, performs to the lively tunes of Rob Reich and the six-piece Circus Bella All-Star Band. Keep Tahoe Red, White and Blue Beach Cleanup. After Tahoe’s celebrated July 4th festivities, our beaches and surrounding areas can become covered with trash, endangering wildlife and the Lake’s clarity. Each year, on July 5th, Tahoe residents and visitors turn out to remove litter from Lake Tahoe’s shores for the most extensive cleanup of the year. You can help Keep Tahoe Blue by volunteering at beach cleanup sites around the Lake.

Dancing on the River: Get ready to move to the rhythm of the river. Dancing on the River kicks off at West Street Plaza with an evening of Cumbia, Bachata, Salsa and more under the open sky. Entry is free.