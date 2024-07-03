Fire restrictions in effect for Truckee Meadows

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD) this week put immediate fire restrictions in effect due to heightened wildfire risk. All outdoor recreational and cooking fires, except propane, electric and pellet-fueled barbecues, are prohibited. This includes charcoal, wood fires, fire pits, campfires and bonfires.

TMFPD Fire Chief Charles Moore emphasized the critical need for these restrictions amid extreme heat and dry conditions, urging community cooperation to mitigate wildfire threats.

“The extreme heat and dry conditions have increased our local wildfire risk exponentially,” Moore said. “We understand the inconvenience these restrictions impose on some of our residents and appreciate the support and cooperation. Our region depends on all of us working together to decrease the fire threat this summer and keep our communities safe.”

Additionally, smoking outdoors, welding, using torches with an open flame and operating chainsaws or similar equipment powered by internal combustion engines are restricted from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The use of fireworks, tracer ammunition and exploding targets remains illegal in Washoe County year-round.

TMFPD officials said failure to comply with these restrictions may result in citations or penalties under local fire codes. TMFPD personnel are authorized to extinguish non-compliant fires and enforce these measures to safeguard the community.

Residents may also be held financially accountable for any fires they start in violation of these regulations.

For more information and updates on the fire restrictions visit https://tmfpd.us/.

Source: TMFPD