Washoe Public House celebrates its first anniversary

Washoe Public House opened in 2017, yet the business is celebrating its first anniversary on June 12. Let us explain. In 2023, Brent Ross took over operations of Washoe Public House, an eatery originally opened by Brett Moseley (a version of SoDo) at 275 Hill St. While many things have stayed the same, there have been changes, too. The one-year celebration is a big achievement for Ross and his team.

When Ross purchased WPH, he had a vision. He wanted to liven up the space, change the décor and create something friendlier and more approachable. What he didn’t do was overhaul the menu.

“Don’t fix what ain’t broke,” he said. “Initially, we didn’t make a whole heck of a lot of changes.”

They pulled down the black and white pictures on the walls and painted them. Instead, Ross put up works by local artists and worked toward having an old northwest Reno vibe at the ground floor space.

“Most of the menu is staple,” he explained, adding the biggest dishes are the juicy double elk chop—he flies in the meat from out of the country—and the wild boat schnitzel, which is pounded fresh each day. Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives featured both on a 2019 episode, so he plans to keep those around.

Anything made with rock candy short ribs is also a mainstay and comes personally recommended by Ross. You can eat it as an entrée flattened over potatoes and served with sauce and crispy shallots, or you can enjoy it as a grilled cheese sandwich. Perhaps the most popular application is poutine, which is made with cheese curds, jus and sweet potato waffle fries.

It takes three days to make the short rib, and it just so happens to cook in Ross’ office. He says that’s why he’s always hungry; his office just smells too damn good.

Charcuterie at Washoe Public House. Image courtesy of Washoe Public House and used with permission.

If you’re a fan of scotch eggs, this is a great place to get one. Traditionally, a scotch egg is a boiled egg wrapped in sausage and coated in breadcrumbs before it’s baked or deep-fried. At WPH, the final product takes about three days to make and is 10 inches in diameter when it’s done.

Overall, the menu is easy but specialized. Ross relies on his culinary team’s knowledge to elevate simple ingredients and give them a modern spin.

“We create, I’ll call it magic,” he said.

The Nevada pride vibe is obvious in several ways. Not only does WPH use local ingredients to elevate and change up its seasonal dishes, but the Reno native also serves his charcuterie on Nevada state-shaped wooden boards. These boards are a hearty collection of meat, cheese and accoutrements (plus delicious, toasted baguette slices) that quite honestly put some of its puny competition to shame. If you want a board that can truly be a meal or work as a starter for an entire table of people, this is it.

Irish nachos are another menu favorite. I once wrote an ode to this dish from another restaurant, and admittedly, it’s a hard find. So, to know there’s now a second restaurant serving waffle fries topped with bacon, cheese, sour cream, and chives makes me truly happy. And this one stands up to any I’ve had before.

While the entrees are delicious and well-plated, one of the great stand-out aspects of WPH is the ability to make a meal out of shareable. This adds to the social and community experience Ross is hell-bent on creating. “We’re local, we’re family. I want to take care of my backyard. I want to take care of the community.”

Along with the anniversary, the summer menu is getting ready to debut. Some ingredients will change in popular items like the salmon bowl and the salads. A Caprese salad, for example, is set to be added. The asparagus dish served in spring will change to a shishito pepper special. The seasonal items generally consider what is in season, what’s grown locally and what WPH can elevate from local farms.

What’s even better is that the summer menu can be enjoyed on the wraparound outdoor patio, a perfect spot to people-watch before exploring the rest of downtown.

More

https://washoepublichouse.com

275 Hill Street Ste 100

775-322-2710