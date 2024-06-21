Washoe looks to add ‘missing middle’ housing with code changes

Code changes could be on the horizon for Washoe County to expand the types of housing allowed and add what planning officials call the “missing middle” to the area’s housing stock. The county hosts a virtual community workshop on the proposed changes Monday, June 24 from 5-6 p.m. via Zoom.

An informational guide from the county’s planning division notes the code changes “aim to support diverse housing by establishing new housing use types, creating standards for them and making necessary modifications to support the development of those housing types.”

Some of the proposed changes have also been recommended by housing policy experts as a way to increase the area’s housing supply, promote infill development and provide more affordable options.

County planning staff is suggesting adding triplex, quadplex and other multi-family home types as eligible use types. Reno City Council members recently shot down adding this type of multi-plex housing in several zoning areas following resident pushback and concerns over neighborhood character.

One home type proposed by county planners, the cottage court, would allow for a group of small one-story detached homes or bungalows around a shared court—a neighborhood type that’s been called “charming” and encourages a sense of community. Developers have said this type of housing is a good rental housing alternative to garden apartments because the design is more aligned with neighborhood housing than a standard apartment building.

Other proposed code changes would change some housing density limitations, add density bonuses for small residential units, and update lot coverage requirements. Open space standards could also be changed to allow for pocket parks and dog parks as allowable open space and clarify that drainage areas do not count toward open space requirements.

A complete list of proposed code amendments is here. The virtual meeting can be accessed at https://washoecounty-gov.zoom.us/j/99316013333 or One tap mobile by dialing +1-253-215-8782.