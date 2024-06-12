Walmart announces four new investments, including new annual bonus program, for hourly associates in Nevada (sponsored)

Walmart just announced it is starting a bonus program for eligible full- and part-time hourly associates in stores, including hourly associates in the pharmacy and optical departments. Associates must be employed with the company for one year to be eligible – that means approximately 6,000 of the hourly store associates in Nevada are eligible for this new bonus.

But that’s not all. This new bonus for hourly store associates is one of FOUR new ways Walmart announced today that it is investing in its people. Here are the key highlights:

Launched the Associate to Technician program, a new program to help address the skilled trade labor shortage and create new career opportunities at Walmart. The program provides front-line associates with the training and pathways to move into higher-paying technician jobs in our stores and supply chain facilities.

Doubling the number of skills certificates available through the Walmart-paid Live Better U (LBU) benefit. These certificates will help fast-track front-line associates into the 100,000 higher-paying and in-demand jobs at Walmart over the next three years.

Starting a new Associate Bonus for eligible full- and part-time store hourly associates that rewards long-term service- the longer an associate is with the company, the higher their bonus potential is, up to $1,000 a year.

A new Total Pay & Benefits feature in the Me@Walmart app. This new feature gives store associates the opportunity to quickly and easily see their pay, 401k, Associate Stock Purchase Plan, benefits and more right in the palm of their hand.

Today’s announcements mark the latest step in Walmart’s ongoing commitment to invest in its associates. You can read more about these announcements on our corporate blog here: https://corporate.walmart.com/news/2024/06/05/the-investment-continues-walmart-launches-associate-bonuses-new-opportunities

