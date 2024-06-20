Video: New ‘Portland Loo’ public restroom opens at City Plaza

Reno residents and visitors to downtown have a new place to go to the bathroom. Opening on Friday, a Portland Loo has been installed at City Plaza. It’s the third one in the area. The first was installed at Brodhead Memorial Park and the second is at John Champion Park.

“It’s greatly helped,” said Iris Jehle-Peppard with the One Truckee River nonprofit, the organization initiating the project. “People do use them and they do help to protect our Truckee River. They’re a great asset for protecting the water quality, for enhancing recreation and for renewing a park place along the river.”

The City Plaza location was negotiated after initially proposed for Bicentennial Park, two blocks west of City Plaza. Members of the downtown Rotary Club opposed the park location due to its proximity to the sculpture garden.

“Please, put the next Loo where it is needed now,” Rotary members wrote in 2022. “There are many locations in downtown Reno where people who need these facilities congregate. Bicentennial Park is not one of them.”

The public restroom is meant to require minimal maintenance. Each loo costs about $100,000 plus up to $500,000 to install depending on construction requirements. They also cost about $30,000 a year to maintain. One Truckee River pays the Reno Initiative For Shelter and Equality for upkeep.