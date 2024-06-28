Video: Dog rescued from river home safe

The dog rescued from the Truckee River early Tuesday morning is home safe. Hendrix – named after Jimi Hendrix – escaped from his human’s home Monday night. Michelle Smith, Hendrix’s owner, said he ran out the front door and wasn’t seen again until the next morning

Longtime Reno activist Bob Fulkerson spotted Hedrix standing in the middle of the Truckee River near Idlewild Park early Tuesday morning. He called 911, and Reno firefighters quickly arrived.

Captured in a now-viral video by Fulkerson, Reno Firefighter Anna Del Peral floated over to Hendrix, who appeared displeased by the situation. He barked and snapped at his rescuers. Del Peral is seen laughing on the video as her colleagues Kolby Arendse and Nate Roark floated to where Hendrix was stranded.

Smith said she and her mom searched around Idlewild Park for hours Monday night and the next morning. She posted on social media that Hendrix was missing.

“I was practically in tears,” Smith said after she saw her pupper on the news. “I was like, ‘oh my god, that is my Hendrix.’”

Smith thanked Fulkerson and the firefighters who rescued Hendrix. He was taken to Washoe County Animal Services, where Smith got him the afternoon after the rescue.

“Thank you so much. I’m so grateful,” she said. “They did a wonderful job.”

Only Hendrix knows how he got in the river – and what he was doing all night long. Smith said a GPS tracking device is being strongly considered for the now-famous escapee.