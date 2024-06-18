Veterans Guest House experiences record-setting capacity numbers 

Community encouraged to donate, write letters to guests

The Veterans Guest House in Reno recently announced it has been operating beyond its capacity for more than a month.

The guest house, which provides free lodging to veterans and their families traveling to the Reno-Sparks area for medical care, can host up to 33 individuals a night. This surge follows a year of growing attendance at the house and leadership expects June will be the highest capacity month on record for the organization’s history.

The guest house is a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring the veteran community has access to the medical care they need.

According to a media release, the sustained demand can be attributed to several factors: heightened awareness among veterans about this resource, increased need amid inflation, and a reduction of stigmas or barriers that previously kept veterans from seeking care. In response, Veterans Guest House is calling on the northern Nevada community to assist through financial or in-kind donations, as well as a letter-writing initiative.

Guest house officials said financial contributions are crucial to maintaining and expanding the services provided by Veterans Guest House. Monetary gifts help cover the cost of housing, transportation, meals, and other essential services for veterans and their families. Gift cards for transportation and restaurant franchises are in high demand at the moment.

Veterans Guest House CEO Sylvia Froslie

The organization is also inviting community members to write letters or notes of gratitude to guests at the House. These letters can offer comfort and encouragement to veterans facing difficult circumstances.

“This sustained, full capacity demonstrates the vital role the Reno-Sparks community has made in ensuring veterans and their families get the medical care they need,” said Sylvia Froslie, CEO of Veterans Guest House. “These numbers reflect the importance transportation, lodging, and support have in keeping our veteran community healthy.”

Froslie said the high number of stays has impacted various operations at the house. For example, items such as drinks, snacks and ready-to-eat foods go out about as quickly as the in-kind donations come in. Additionally, she said the volunteer cadre responsible for maintaining linens, housekeeping and maintenance at the house are doing their best to keep pace, but the organization is actively looking for additional volunteer groups to add to the rotation.

While the nonprofit welcomes myriad civic clubs, groups and families to prepare home-cooked meals for guests, Froslie said the higher number of guests can sometimes be a challenge for these volunteers.

Despite capacity hitting its peak, guests are not turned away when the house is full. Instead, one local hotel has helped by accepting overflow guests for free during the week. To date, 179 veterans and family members have received free hotel rooms when receiving care locally.

“We’re thrilled to be able to welcome all veteran families who need us, regardless of what that means for our daily operations,” Froslie said. “This community cares deeply for its veterans and we are confident they will continue to support military families. Whether it’s by volunteering, donating or writing a simple note of gratitude, all of these things make a profound difference to veterans going through challenging times.”

To donate, volunteer or learn more about the guest house, individuals may visit www.veteransguesthouse.org or 775-324-6958. Letters of encouragement can be mailed to the Veterans Guest House at 880 Locust St., Reno, NV 89502.