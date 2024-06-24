Two county commissioners vote against certifying election results

Washoe County Commissioners Mike Clark and Jeanne Herman on Friday voted against accepting the canvassing of the vote for the June 11, 2024, primary election. The 3-2 approval came after a contentious discussion where Clark, Herman and members of the public questioned the integrity of the election process.

Interim Registrar of Voters Cari-Ann Burgess said there were 80,262 voters or 24.52% of those registered to vote. She acknowledged some mistakes in the process, such as a Republican candidate who was left off a sample ballot, but nothing that would warrant not approving votes.

“We had people receive ballots who opted out of receiving one,” she said. “Those who opted out were not properly reflected in the export list, [and] we inadvertently sent ballots. We have put new processes in place to ensure that this does not happen again. The election results before you are the truest votes cast in the June election. No clerical errors were discovered.”

Clark said he had concerns about certifying the results, citing what he called issues with voter rolls and ballot distribution.

Washoe County Commissioner Mike Clark. Image: Washoe County.

“I got the wrong sample ballot. I came in and talked to you about that, and I didn’t get a ballot,” he said. “Even I didn’t get it correct. I know from personal experience it’s incorrect to me.” He also cited ballots with mistakes, which he blamed on Washoe County leadership. Clark said there were a high number of undeliverable ballots, which Burgess confirmed was around 25,000. He questioned the cost and efficiency of mailing ballots to outdated addresses.

Burgess said that federal law requires ballots to be sent to all active registered voters and limits how quickly voter rolls can be updated. She said her office is working to clean up the rolls, which require constant updating because people do not update their addresses.

“this is not a discretionary act. It’s an act mandated by statute.

Clark also said a 15-vote difference between Reno City Council candidates Lily Baran and Frank Perez could affect that race if ballots were more accurately counted. He said he supports Baran.

The contentious discussion surrounding election integrity is still ongoing in Washoe County and across the nation due to false claims by former President Donald Trump. While election officials maintain that the process is secure and accurate, a vocal minority questions the results and advocates for things like hand-counting ballots. Members of the public urged commissioners not to certify the results, citing various alleged irregularities.

Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill. Image: Washoe County.

Others, however, asked the commission to approve the votes. “There does not appear to be any legal basis to contest the results,” Eric Lerude said during public comment.

Commissioner Alexis Hill, who voted to approve the votes, said the board’s role is to acknowledge the completion of the election process, not to endorse every part of the process. “We’re not saying that everything was perfect, that there isn’t room for improvement,” she said. “All we’re saying, essentially, is, this is the election. This is the result.”

Deputy District Attorney Mary Kandaras said certifying the election results is required by state law. “As I read this, this is not a discretionary act. It’s an act mandated by statute,” she said.

The certification allows the results to be officially transmitted to the Nevada Secretary of State’s office.

Burgess said her office is already working on improvements for the general election in November, including a new system to better track mail ballot delivery. The board is scheduled to hear a presentation Tuesday from Mark Kampf, former Nye County clerk, about that county’s experience with hand-counting ballots in recent elections.

Commissioner pushes back over bike club controversy

Ben Margiott first posted about the swastika at Washoe County chambers on June 18, 2024.

Clark, at the same meeting, blasted those mad at the Reno Toy Run controversy that blew up last week. A “Branded Few” bike club member, who was wearing the club’s vest with a swastika on it, attended a Tuesday commission meeting where Clark pushed a $10,000 donation to the run.

Commissioners approved the donation, but after Ben Margiott of KRNV published a photo of the man in Nazi garb attending the meeting, Commissioners Hill and Garcia issued statements criticizing Clark. Washoe County also criticized the Nazi imagery in a statement. Club members deny the symbol is one of hate and denies being Nazis.

Hill and Garcia said want to rescind the donation at a future meeting, and they published statements online denouncing the donation. Clark, in return, accused the county of going after him as part of a smear campaign. He’s been a critic of the county and most of his commissioner colleagues.

“This isn’t about me; this is about … disadvantaged children getting toys,” he said. “This county, the City of Reno and the City of Sparks have an ongoing smear campaign against me. The children are going to be collateral damage. This is going to children that can’t have Christmas, that don’t have the funds to have Christmas.”

He said this was the only discretionary fund donation ever questioned by county officials and accused the county of bringing shame to the organization.

“They don’t understand that I can’t be intimidated. I eat this shit for breakfast and lunch. Bring it on.”

“Unbelievable,” he added. “They’re always trying to smear me. They don’t understand that I can’t be intimidated. I eat this shit for breakfast and lunch. Bring it on. You don’t pack the gear to intimidate me.”

The Toy Run’s Troy Regus, with the Confederation of Clubs, was also critical of the outcry. The Toy Run, which has been attended and supported by local dignitaries for decades, is accepting of all people, he said.

“We are proud of [the] diversity [of] the volunteers,” Regas said during public comment. He did not mention the biker club with the swastikas but instead said those with concerns failed to engage in “due process” and questioned whether their “conclusions have merits.”

Hill said the event is positive for the community, but her remarks about the donation to the event were about the “symbol of hate that was in this building.”

“I didn’t see the hate symbol in this chambers. Many staff did. Many community members are very concerned.”

She said she was expecting the toy run’s representatives to say hate symbols have no home at the event.

“I did not hear that today, and that is why the county has in our rules a provision that allows us to bring back decisions when you learn more information,” she said. “I didn’t see the hate symbol in this chambers. Many staff did. Many community members are very concerned.

“I don’t think government money should fund organizations that fund symbols of hate,” she added.