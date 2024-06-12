Truckee Meadows Water Authority Encourages Smart Water Use (sponsored)

Know Your Watering Days and the Best Times to Water

Summer is here! As temperatures are forecasted to be above normal this week, please keep in mind that standard water conservation practices are in force. This includes assigned-day watering. Using your sprinklers three days a week will keep your yard healthy while avoiding waste.

Water in the Truckee Meadows is a precious resource. By watering responsibly, you’re helping ensure a plentiful water supply year after year. “What may surprise you is that water used for landscaping increases the average residential customer’s water use by four times compared to indoor use in the winter months,” explained Bill Hauck, TMWA’s water supply supervisor “That’s why it is important to only give your yard the water it needs to stay healthy, while avoiding waste.”

Here are some smart watering practices TMWA asks customers to follow:

If the last number of your home or business address is even (0, 2, 4, 6, 8), water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. If the last number of your home or business address is odd (1, 3, 5, 7, 9), water only on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Please don’t water on Mondays, as it is a day of rest for TMWA’s water delivery system, giving it a chance to recharge.

The best times to water your lawn are late at night or early in the morning when the ground and air temperatures are cool. Because of evaporation, watering is not allowed during the heat of the day, from noon – 6 p.m.

Turn your sprinklers off when it’s raining or windy.

If you water your lawn and runoff occurs, cut the time by two-minute increments until runoff stops. This will help you establish how many minutes your water cycle should be. If your lawn is still dry, add another cycle to your timer.

Assigned-day watering only applies to your sprinkler system. You can hand water or use your drip system any time and any day of the week.

For a downloadable reminder of your days, go to smartaboutwater.com.

TMWA is dedicated to encouraging smart water use and helping customers prevent unnecessary waste. Sometimes customers, whether business or residential, simply do not realize they have a leak or broken sprinkler head. If you see water being wasted, please call the Conservation Department at 775-834-8005. Any customers with water waste issues will be contacted and assisted in resolving the issue.

For more information about water-efficient landscaping, please visit tmwa.com.

