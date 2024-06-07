76.3 F
Truckee Meadows Fire launches Spanish language social media page

Image: Trevor Bexon

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD) on Thursday announced it launched a Spanish-language Facebook page to serve Washoe County’s Hispanic community. 

With about 25% of Washoe County’s population being Hispanic, and Spanish being the most spoken non-English language in the area, fire officials said the move underscores the fire district’s commitment to inclusivity and effective communication with all residents.

“We are excited to expand our communication efforts to reach the Hispanic community in their preferred language,” said Adam Mayberry with TMFPD. “Our goal is to ensure everyone in Washoe County has access to vital safety information and can easily engage with our services.”

The new Spanish Facebook page will feature:

  • Emergency alerts and updates
  • Fire safety tips and educational resources
  • Information on community events and programs
  • Real-time communication during emergencies

Find the page here: https://www.facebook.com/tmfpdespanol/

Source: TMFPD

