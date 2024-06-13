Three executive leaders at Greater Nevada Credit Union appointed new roles (sponsored)

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) announces three executive leaders were appointed to new positions, including Jen Treadway, who has been named chief people officer; Shaz Wiltowsky, who will now serve as vice president of people resources; and Christy White, who has been named vice president of engagement.

“Jen, Shaz and Christy have made an impressive impact at GNCU and bolstered vital growth for our people resources division,” said Danny DeLaRosa, GNCU president and CEO. “I look forward to seeing their leadership further enhance our employees’ career journeys, our culture and the organization’s community engagement initiatives.”

Treadway joined GNCU in January 2023 as senior vice president of people and culture and was tasked with elevating the organization’s people and culture strategy. In just over one year, she drove the development and implementation of several impactful initiatives to cultivate an exceptional employee experience designed to engage them throughout their careers. With her guidance, GNCU launched a leadership development program, enhanced training and growth resources and established a continuous listening strategy to collect and address employee feedback effectively. Treadway brings more than two decades of experience in human resources to her new role. She will now oversee community impact, people and human resources divisions. Treadway holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Nevada, Reno and a master’s degree in industrial organizational psychology from San Jose State University. She is actively involved in the Alzheimer’s Association and volunteers as a mentor for youth and women through several community organizations.

Wiltowsky joined GNCU in December 2019 as a human resources manager. She quickly demonstrated her skills and passion for cultivating the organization’s employee culture and was promoted to director of people resources in December 2022. With nearly 15 years of experience in human resources and people operations, her expertise and acumen span various areas, including employment law and compliance, talent acquisition, performance management, employee relations, compensation, payroll and benefits administration. In her new position, Wiltowsky will continue to nurture GNCU’s culture and employee experience and oversee people resources, talent acquisition and safety. She earned a bachelor’s degree in general studies and an executive master’s in business administration from the University of Nevada, Reno. She volunteers her time with the Reno Rodeo Association.

After starting her career at GNCU in 2005, White served in several roles within the people resources division, fueled by her passion for helping team members pursue meaningful careers and supporting her community. For nearly two decades, she has made a meaningful impact for GNCU’s employees, members and communities, demonstrating commitment to fostering a rewarding work environment. Most recently, she led the talent support and people engagement teams and spearheaded employee recognition initiatives. As she steps into her new role, she will be responsible for generating further engagement with GNCU employees and community partners. She will oversee the people engagement, community impact and internal communications teams. White holds a bachelor’s degree in human resources management and services from the University of Reno, Nevada, a master’s degree in management from the University of Phoenix and certification from the Society for Human Resources Management. She is actively involved in the northern Nevada community and has donated her time to several events including Carson Middle School Mock Interviews, Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful cleanup days and various events for Special Olympics.

GNCU prides itself as an environment where people can grow in their careers. Those interested in learning more about career opportunities at GNCU are encouraged to visit gncu.org/careers.

About Greater Nevada Credit Union

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada and has been helping Nevadans with their financial needs for the past 75 years. The credit union serves more than 88,000 consumers and small businesses and has $1.76 billion in assets. GNCU’s subsidiaries include Greater Nevada Mortgage,Greater Commercial Lending and Greater Nevada Insurance. GNCU is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and has been consistently recognized as a Best Financial Institution in many of its service areas and as a top employer by the Reno/Tahoe Best Places to Work Awards. GNCU is also the title sponsor of Greater Nevada Field in Reno. For more information, call (800) 421-6674 or visit www.gncu.org.

