The Dairy Games helps fuel Nevadans with knowledge about nutrition during National Dairy Month (sponsored)

The Nevada Dairy Farmers, producers and educators of all things dairy, announces “The Dairy Games” to promote the positive nutritional benefits of dairy for National Dairy Month. In 1939, June was officially deemed National Dairy Month when the distribution of cold milk began during the warm summer months.

Every week, everyone in our Nevada communities is invited to tune in to the Nevada Dairy Farmers social media on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for new installments of “The Dairy Games,” a sports-themed information program about dairy in Nevada. Celebrating these efforts through uplifting social media content will encourage families to champion a lifestyle rooted in strength and nourishment.



Performance artist and American Idol alumni, Grace Hayes, will kick off Dairy Month on June 1, 2024 with an exclusive song. On June 6 and June 14 respectively, Olympic Medalists Krysta Palmer and Connor Fields will be sharing their ties to Nevada and their secrets on how they fuel up, replenish after exercise, stay healthy and maintain their nutritional goals.



Children will be encouraged to unleash their inner champion and participate in relay games such as a balloon toss, a milk sponge race and a 25-yard run without spilling a glass of milk. There will be creative and delicious recipe ideas, interesting nutritional information and exciting sports-themed social media giveaways.



“Each June and year-round, we celebrate dairy within our Nevada communities and share the nutritional value that it provides to so many,” said Libby Lovig, general manager for the Nevada Dairy Farmers. “Fueling up with dairy is how many athletic powerhouses stay at the top of their game. This year, we want to encourage others that consuming milk can contribute to a number of health benefits. This campaign is a dynamic way of celebrating our love for dairy and the ones who help supply it.”

Check in weekly for National Dairy Month celebrations by following the Nevada Dairy Farmers on social media at TikTok, Instagram and Facebook or visiting “The Dairy Games” website.

About the Nevada Dairy Farmers:

The Nevada Dairy Farmers are a group of dairy producers and dedicated advocates who work together to promote responsible dairy farming, nutritional products, and the people who make it all happen, our farmers. Our mission is to promote the nutritional benefits and affordability of natural, nutrient-rich dairy products as part of a healthy lifestyle for youth, families, and adults.

The Dairy Council® of Nevada is a non-profit organization comprised of a team of dedicated professionals devoted to the promotion of agriculture, lifelong health, and the enjoyment of food. We work on behalf of Nevada’s Dairy Farm Families to provide timely, scientifically-based nutrition information to the media, health professionals, consumers, and others concerned about fostering a healthy diet in addition to promoting fun, community-based events to showcase dairy foods and dairy farmers.

For more information about the Nevada Dairy Farmers, visit nevadamilk.com or find us on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.