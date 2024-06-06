Support students and teachers through the Greater School Supplies Drive (sponsored)

Donate school supplies and books at any Greater Nevada Credit Union branch

With the school year wrapping up and the start of summer approaching, Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is once again launching its Greater School Supplies Drive to help northern Nevada students, teachers, and schools prepare for a successful start to the next academic year.

The annual drive aims to alleviate the financial obstacles to education faced by both students and educators in the community. On average, teachers across the country spend between $500 and $750 out-of-pocket to subsidize their classrooms, and inflation has caused the prices of school supplies to increase nearly 24 percent within the past two years.

This year, GNCU is partnering with Spread the Word Nevada during the Greater School Supplies Drive to collect new and used books for Washoe County schools. Spread the Word Nevada, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing early childhood literacy.

“School supplies in classrooms are tools for a quality education, and through our partnership with Spread the Word Nevada, we can do even more for our students and teachers,” said Danny DeLaRosa, president and CEO of GNCU. “We are passionate about helping Nevada’s classrooms flourish, and encourage others in the community to join us in these efforts.”

To participate in the Greater Schools Supplies Drive, bring unused items from the list below, or new or used books, to any GNCU branch now through Friday, Aug. 2. Supplies donated in Washoe County will go to the Education Alliance of Washoe County, and Carson City donations will benefit the Northern Nevada Dream Center.

Rulers

Carpet squares

Scissors

Highlighters

Hand-held calculators

Post-it notes

Markers

Pencils

Pens

Magnets

Personal hygiene items (toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo)

Colored pencils

Paintbrushes

Decorations

Glue sticks

Notebooks

Paper (construction, lined, colored, etc.)

All donations will be distributed by GNCU to the aforementioned organizations and schools in need across the community. For those who would prefer to provide monetary support, GNCU encourages donations to the following community organizations supporting the region’s schools and students:

For the fourth consecutive year, GNCU has hosted the Greater School Supplies Drive as part of its initiatives to help community members grow and thrive. In light of increased costs, this year’s drive is starting two months earlier in an effort to collect even more supplies for local schools. Those interested in learning more about GNCU can visit gncu.org.

