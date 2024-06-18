State Police seek information on multi-vehicle crash on US395

Investigators from the Nevada State Police are seeking information following a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday, June 18 on US395 southbound near Clear Acre Lane. The incident, reported at approximately 5:52 a.m., resulted in a chain reaction involving seven vehicles.

Preliminary reports suggest that a white Ford truck was traveling southbound on US395 when it allegedly made unsafe lane changes near Clear Acre Lane. State Police officials said the truck entered a closed work zone and caused the other vehicles to crash.

The driver of the white Ford truck left the scene and continued southbound on US395.

No major injuries were reported among those involved in the crash and no workers present at the work zone were harmed during the incident.

Authorities are asking the public for any information that could lead to identifying the suspect vehicle and driver involved in this incident. Individuals who may have witnessed the crash or have any information that could help the investigation are urged to contact the Nevada State Police Reno dispatch line at 775-687-0400.

Source: Nevada State Police