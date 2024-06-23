Slieve Brewing Company offers good vibes in Reno

Breweries — they aren’t all made the same. At Slieve Brewing Company — one of several beer stops in the Fourth Street corridor also commonly referred to as the brewery district — the beer hits different. I’d say part of that is due to the large, roll-up garage door that opens to the tasting room to Morrill Avenue, a perfect spot to spend a warm summer day, partially shaded by the building but also in a space that feels outdoors, or at least outdoor adjacent.

The best part about Slieve Brewing, though, is the beer itself. The small-batch craft brewery opened its tasting room in 2022 and makes its own sippers, including everything from seltzers to IPAs. The range promises something for just about everyone to drink, and the flavors are different enough to ensure that Slieve is developing its brand. Slieve Brewing Co. Image: Nora Tarte.

The first drink that caught my eye was a bubble gum seltzer. Aptly named Big Bazooka, the seltzer is similar to many similar drinks sold by big brands like Truly and Bud Light, but the flavor helps it stand out. I was afraid the final product would be sweet, but it wasn’t. Instead, that bubble gum candy flavor shined through in a subtle, somehow more adult flavor profile. So, if you’re looking for something light and refreshing to throw back, this is a good starting point.

The seltzers come in assorted flavors that rotate, but nothing on the menu right now feels basic. The other options are Granny Slieve’s, a green apple seltzer (if you hadn’t guessed) and Lucha Libre, a mojito variation.

For the beers, there’s everything from a light gose (coming in at 4.5% ABV), dubbed the Jose Gose, to an Irish Extra Stout named the O-so-Sullivan. In between, you’ll find the trendy IPAs in a New England style and a red rye. But you’ll also see plenty of traditional beers with a twist, including pale ales and wheats.

The Ski Bunny Blonde was impossible to pass up as a fan of lighter brews, but even this one had its own style. Instead of your traditional blonde, this strawberry variation had a slightly sweet flavor and fewer hops than many craft versions.

If you’re a port drinker, there’s a Baltic Porter with the moniker Big Mike’s; brown ale fans can sip the malted milk Whoppers; and those who love a good red ale can choose between the IPA (Fire on the Mountain) and Durney’s Irish Ale.

And hey, if you can’t decide, that’s the beauty of beer on tap — you can go for an entire pint or sip a few five-ounce glasses. If you don’t know where to start, hit the trifecta of flagship brews: Mountain Pale Ale, Ski Bunny Blonde and Altitude IPA.

