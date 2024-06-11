SilverSummit Healthplan partners with ReDirect Youth Outreach to sponsor at-risk youth in boxing & fitness programs (sponsored)

Load up the Boxing Ring!’ donation drive being held to collect fitness attire and food for youth

SilverSummit Healthplan, a Nevada managed care organization that exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), announced today a partnership with ReDirect Youth Outreach and a joint donation drive being held through July 15.

Through the SilverSummit Healthplan Community Investment Program, ReDirect Youth Outreach was awarded a grant of $75,000 to support socially related health needs, including to provide youth recreation to improve health outcomes in adolescents. Founded in 2018, ReDirect Youth Outreach is a non-profit organization that supports and serves at-risk youth in the community through fitness and boxing to create an outlet for kids’ emotions, build confidence and navigate adversity.

“The word ‘grateful’ reflects how truly excited and thankful we are,” said ReDirect Youth Outreach Founder Marcell LaGrone. “The funding from SilverSummit Healthplan will help us elevate our programs and reach more young people through our impactful programs and services.”

The “Load up the Boxing Ring!” donation drive aims to garner community support and gather donations for the items needed to participate in ReDirect Youth Outreach programs. Community members are encouraged to stop by to “toss” donations into the boxing ring, particularly including hygiene products, athletic shoes, socks, athletic shorts and t-shirts, reusable water bottles, sports drinks and non-perishable protein snacks.

Community members may drop off donations from 8 – 10 a.m. or 2:30 – 7 p.m. through Monday, July 15 at 1270 E. Plumb Lane, Suite C, Reno, NV 89502. For more information, please visit https://redirectathletics.com/.

About SilverSummit Healthplan

SilverSummit Healthplan is a managed care plan that provides health insurance to the people of Nevada. Established in 2017, SilverSummit exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. SilverSummit is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.silversummithealthplan.com.

About ReDirect Youth Outreach

ReDirect Athletics is a youth outreach program with the goal of using athletics as an outlet that was founded in 2018. With a mission of helping youth of all ages find a healthy outlet for everyday life through mentoring and athletic training. Along with fitness, ReDirect encourages group discussions during each workout to target different topics during each session. Teaching self-control, providing a safe space, encouraging confidence, and building relationships is what everyone can expect to receive. For more information, visit https://redirectathletics.com/.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.