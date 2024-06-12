School district employee arrested on charges relating to sex with minor

Reno Police on Tuesday arrested Caitlin Rock, a 46-year-old Washoe County School District employee, on charges of sexual assault of a minor and statutory rape. Rock is alleged to have had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy.

RPD officials said the victim contacted the police at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, June 11, to report the sexual relationship. Detectives from the RPD Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit interviewed the victim and Rock before placing Rock under arrest.

Washoe County School District officials in a statement to media outlets said they were appalled by the allegations and were not provided details of the investigation.

“This alleged behavior is reprehensible and not representative of our employees, schools, or district,” district officials said in the statement.

Rock was an engagement specialist at Billinghurst Middle School, part of a team of district employees working to keep students connected to their schools and improve attendance. Her contract with the district ended June 11.

She also worked for more than a decade at University of Nevada, Reno as a testing coordinator, Executive MBA program coordinator, digital learning specialist and freshman engagement staff.

RPD officials said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact Secret Witness by calling or texting 775-322-4900 or secretwitness.com.

Source: RPD