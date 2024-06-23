Photos: UnchARTed Waters exhibit  opens downtown

The Sierra Arts Foundation is hosting a new exhibit: the UnchARTed Waters exhibition, which features the art from participants in the UnchARTed Waters program.

Located at the Sierra Arts Riverside Gallery on 17 S. Virginia Street, Suite 120, the exhibit runs until June 29. It offers a glimpse into the talents of neurodivergent and developmentally disabled artists.

Initiated by Heather Gallagher Smith and Robin Heywood, the UnchARTed Waters Program has entered its sixth year, marking its debut under the Sierra Arts Foundation umbrella. It engages individuals and their families through immersive sensory art labs and collaborative projects.

The exhibition features 50 pieces created by 25 artists, each reflecting its creator’s perspectives and experiences. From abstract paintings to multimedia installations, these artworks culminate in intensive explorations conducted over multiple lab sessions.

Smith said, “All our art labs were here in the gallery, which was very fun for the artists and their families. We kind of have a Kintsugi (the Japanese art of repairing broken objects) theme going; we all have our cracks and imperfections, which make us wonderful, and art is one of those ways to bring everyone together and create something fun and exciting and wonderful.”

Speaking on behalf of her sister, artist April, Taylor Heide elaborated on this sentiment, saying, “It was a nice way for her (April) to exhibit her creativity.”

“This program is all about empowering individuals with developmental disabilities to express their creativity freely,” said Heywood, co-founder of UnchARTed Waters. “Through various sensory challenges and diverse artistic mediums, participants discover new ways to communicate and connect with the world around them.”

Heywood also told This Is Reno last week, “Tonight was a sneak peak; this is something new for us. It was an opportunity to really branch out and see what UnchARTed Waters was about. Next week, all our artists will be here. It’s a way to honor everyone who has been a part of UnchARTed Waters.”

A reception will be held on Thursday, June 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The evening of artistic celebration will allow attendees to “engage with the artists and experience firsthand the transformative power of art. We believe in the transformative power of art to transcend barriers and enrich lives,” said a Sierra Arts Foundation spokesperson. “This exhibition not only showcases remarkable artworks but also highlights the importance of inclusivity and accessibility in the arts.”

Visitors can view the exhibition until June 29 during Sierra Arts Foundation’s Riverside Gallery hours, Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.