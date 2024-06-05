Photos: Schellraiser Fest showcases dozens of indie bands in small Nevada town

Photos by Bob Conrad and Mary Claire Boucher

MCGILL—The Schellraiser Music Festival drew hundreds to the tiny town of McGill this past weekend, showcasing dozens of regional and international bands. Schellraiser is now in its third year and has become “the biggest event this side of Fallon,” according to White Pine County’s tourism folks.

The acts came from as far as the UK (Miki Berenyi Trio) and Denmark (The Raveonettes) but featured several West Coast bands covering diverse genres from gospel to punk. This Is Reno helped to sponsor the event since many attendees trek across the Silver State from Reno.

People and pets

Schellraiser Fest attendees

Schellraiser Fest attendees

Day 1 – Paranoyds

Audience – Chris from Everyone is Dirty

McGill pool kiddos

Crappy, uncultured place pillow.

Schellraiser Fest attendees

Schellraiser Fest attendees

McGill Pool volleyball

audience + emcee Denny

Schellraiser Fest attendees

Schellraiser Fest attendees

Schellraiser Fest attendees

Day 3 families

Schellraiser Fest attendees

Schellraiser Fest attendees

Schellraiser Fest attendees

Schellraiser Fest attendees

Dread dog at Schellraiser.

Reno Punk Rock Flea Market at the Schellraiser Fest

Schellraiser Fest attendees

Pups in the park at the Schellraiser Fest.

The lineup

Day one

We Are Scientists

Bully

The Paranoyds

Corridor

Viaje Nahual

The Jins

Spoon Benders

Megafauna

French Cassettes

Day 1 – The French Cassettes

Day 1 – Corridor

Day 1 – Megafauna

Day 1 – Megafauna

Day 1 – Megafauna

Day 1 – Paranoyds

Day 1 – Paranoyds

Day 1 – Paranoyds

Day 1 – Paranoyds

Day 1 – Spoon Benders



Day 1 – Bully

Day 1 – Paranoyds

Day 1 – Bully

Day 1 – Bully



Day two

Mercury Rev

No Joy

The Besnard Lakes

Miki Berenyi Trio

Wild Pink

The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers

Molly Lewis

Daiistar

Everyone is Dirty

Abronia

Soft Science

This Valley Glow

Day 2 – Everyone is Dirty

Day 2 – Miki Berenyi Trio

Day 2 – Miki Berenyi Trio

Day 2 – Abronia signing autographs

Day 2 – Everyone is Dirty

Day 2 – Everyone is Dirty

Day 2 – Everyone is Dirty

Day 2 – Everyone is Dirty

Day 2 – Everyone is Dirty

Day 2 – Everyone is Dirty

Day 2 – The Besnard Lakes

Day 2 – The Besnard Lakes

Day 2 – The Besnard Lakes

Day 2 – The Besnard Lakes

Day 2 – The Besnard Lakes

Day 2 – DAIISTAR

Day 2 – DAIISTAR

Day 2 – No Joy

Day 2 – No Joy

Day 2 – No Joy

Day 2 – DAIISTAR

Day 2 – DAIISTAR

Day 2 – DAIISTAR

Day 2 – Abronia



Day 2 – Soft Science

Day 2 – Everyone is Dirty



Day 2 – Everyone is Dirty

Day 2 – DAIISTAR

Day 2 – DAIISTAR

Day 2 – DAIISTAR

Day 2 – Abronia

Day 2 – Everyone is Dirty

Day 2 – Miki Berenyi Trio

Day 2 – The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers

Day three

Ladytron

The Raveonettes

Sonido Gallo Negro

Sinkane

Plague Vendor

The Plastic Cherries

Deserta

Møtrik

Ritmo Cascabel

Anna Hilburg

Mylo Bybee