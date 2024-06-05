Photos: Schellraiser Fest showcases dozens of indie bands in small Nevada town

Photos by Bob Conrad and Mary Claire Boucher
MCGILL—The Schellraiser Music Festival drew hundreds to the tiny town of McGill this past weekend, showcasing dozens of regional and international bands. Schellraiser is now in its third year and has become “the biggest event this side of Fallon,” according to White Pine County’s tourism folks.
The acts came from as far as the UK (Miki Berenyi Trio) and Denmark (The Raveonettes) but featured several West Coast bands covering diverse genres from gospel to punk. This Is Reno helped to sponsor the event since many attendees trek across the Silver State from Reno.
People and pets
The lineup
Day one
- We Are Scientists
- Bully
- The Paranoyds
- Corridor
- Viaje Nahual
- The Jins
- Spoon Benders
- Megafauna
- French Cassettes
Day two
- Mercury Rev
- No Joy
- The Besnard Lakes
- Miki Berenyi Trio
- Wild Pink
- The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers
- Molly Lewis
- Daiistar
- Everyone is Dirty
- Abronia
- Soft Science
- This Valley Glow
Day three
- Ladytron
- The Raveonettes
- Sonido Gallo Negro
- Sinkane
- Plague Vendor
- The Plastic Cherries
- Deserta
- Møtrik
- Ritmo Cascabel
- Anna Hilburg
- Mylo Bybee