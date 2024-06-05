80 F
Photos: Schellraiser Fest showcases dozens of indie bands in small Nevada town

By: Bob Conrad

Photos by Bob Conrad and Mary Claire Boucher

MCGILL—The Schellraiser Music Festival drew hundreds to the tiny town of McGill this past weekend, showcasing dozens of regional and international bands. Schellraiser is now in its third year and has become “the biggest event this side of Fallon,” according to White Pine County’s tourism folks.

The acts came from as far as the UK (Miki Berenyi Trio) and Denmark (The Raveonettes) but featured several West Coast bands covering diverse genres from gospel to punk. This Is Reno helped to sponsor the event since many attendees trek across the Silver State from Reno.

People and pets

  • Schellraiser Fest attendees
  • Schellraiser Fest attendees
  • Day 1 – Paranoyds
  • Audience – Chris from Everyone is Dirty
  • McGill pool kiddos
  • Crappy, uncultured place pillow.
  • Schellraiser Fest attendees
  • Schellraiser Fest attendees
  • McGill Pool volleyball
  • audience + emcee Denny
  • Schellraiser Fest attendees
  • Schellraiser Fest attendees
  • Schellraiser Fest attendees
  • Day 3 families
  • Schellraiser Fest attendees
  • Schellraiser Fest attendees
  • Schellraiser Fest attendees
  • Schellraiser Fest attendees
  • Dread dog at Schellraiser.
  • Reno Punk Rock Flea Market at the Schellraiser Fest
  • Schellraiser Fest attendees
  • Pups in the park at the Schellraiser Fest.

The lineup

Day one

  • We Are Scientists
  • Bully
  • The Paranoyds
  • Corridor
  • Viaje Nahual
  • The Jins
  • Spoon Benders
  • Megafauna
  • French Cassettes
  • Day 1 – The French Cassettes
  • Day 1 – Corridor
  • Day 1 – Megafauna
  • Day 1 – Megafauna
  • Day 1 – Megafauna
  • Day 1 – Paranoyds
  • Day 1 – Paranoyds
  • Day 1 – Paranoyds
  • Day 1 – Paranoyds
  • Day 1 – Spoon Benders
  • Day 1 – Bully
  • Day 1 – Paranoyds
  • Day 1 – Bully
  • Day 1 – Bully

Day two

  • Mercury Rev
  • No Joy
  • The Besnard Lakes
  • Miki Berenyi Trio
  • Wild Pink
  • The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers
  • Molly Lewis
  • Daiistar
  • Everyone is Dirty
  • Abronia
  • Soft Science
  • This Valley Glow
  • Day 2 – Everyone is Dirty
  • Day 2 – Miki Berenyi Trio
  • Day 2 – Miki Berenyi Trio
  • Day 2 – Abronia signing autographs
  • Day 2 – Everyone is Dirty
  • Day 2 – Everyone is Dirty
  • Day 2 – Everyone is Dirty
  • Day 2 – Everyone is Dirty
  • Day 2 – Everyone is Dirty
  • Day 2 – Everyone is Dirty
  • Day 2 – The Besnard Lakes
  • Day 2 – The Besnard Lakes
  • Day 2 – The Besnard Lakes
  • Day 2 – The Besnard Lakes
  • Day 2 – The Besnard Lakes
  • Day 2 – DAIISTAR
  • Day 2 – DAIISTAR
  • Day 2 – No Joy
  • Day 2 – No Joy
  • Day 2 – No Joy
  • Day 2 – DAIISTAR
  • Day 2 – DAIISTAR
  • Day 2 – DAIISTAR
  • Day 2 – Abronia
  • Day 2 – Soft Science
  • Day 2 – Everyone is Dirty
  • Day 2 – Everyone is Dirty
  • Day 2 – DAIISTAR
  • Day 2 – DAIISTAR
  • Day 2 – DAIISTAR
  • Day 2 – Abronia
  • Day 2 – Everyone is Dirty
  • Day 2 – Miki Berenyi Trio
  • Day 2 – The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers

Day three

  • Ladytron
  • The Raveonettes
  • Sonido Gallo Negro
  • Sinkane
  • Plague Vendor
  • The Plastic Cherries
  • Deserta
  • Møtrik
  • Ritmo Cascabel
  • Anna Hilburg
  • Mylo Bybee
  • Day 3 – Plague Vendor
  • Day 3 – The Raveonettes
  • Day 3 – Ritmo Cascabel
  • Day 3 – Ritmo Cascabel
  • Day 3 – Ritmo Cascabel
  • Denny – Emcee
  • Day 3 – Sinkane
  • Day 3 – Sinkane
  • Day 3 – Sinkane
  • Day 3 – Sinkane
  • Day 3 – Sinkane
  • Day 3 – Sinkane
  • Schellraiser founder – Rudy Herndon
  • Day 3 – Møtrik
  • Day 3 – The Raveonettes
  • Day 3 – Ladytron
  • Day 3 – The Raveonettes
  • Day 3 – The Raveonettes back stage
  • Day 3 – The Raveonettes
  • Day 3 – The Raveonettes
  • Day 3 – Deserta
  • Day 3 – Deserta
  • Day 3 – Deserta
  • Day 3 – Sinkane
  • Day 3 – Møtrik
  • Day 3 – Møtrik
  • Day 3 – Sonido Gallo Negro
  • Day 3 – Plague Vendor
  • Day 3 – Ritmo Cascabel
  • Day 3 – The Raveonettes
  • Day 3 – Plague Vendor
  • Day 3 – Møtrik
  • Day 3 – Sonido Gallo Negro
  • Day 3 – Sinkane
  • Day 3 – Plague Vendor
  • Day 3 – Ritmo Cascabel
  • Day 3 – Møtrik
  • Day 3 – Sonido Gallo Negro
  • Day 3 – The Raveonettes
  • Day 3 – The Raveonettes
  • Day 3 – Anna Tilburg
  • Day 3 – Sinkane
  • Day 3 – Sonido Gallo Negro
  • Day 3 – Sinkane
  • Day 3 – The Raveonettes
  • Day 3 – Mylo Bybee
  • Day 3 – Sinkane
  • Day 3 – Plague Vendor
  • Day 3 – The Raveonettes
  • Day 3 – The Plastic Cherries
  • Day 3 – Anna Hillburg
  • Day 3 – The Plastic Cherries
  • Day 3 – The Raveonettes
  • Day 3 – Plague Vendor
  • Day 3 – Sonido Gallo Negro
  • Day 3 – Sonido Gallo Negro
  • Day 3 – The Raveonettes
  • Day 3 – Ladytron
  • Day 3 – final farewll remarks from Rudy
Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR and sits on the boards of the Nevada Press Association and Nevada Open Government Coalition.

