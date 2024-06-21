90.4 F
Reno
Photos: New concert series debuts downtown

By: Cesar Lopez

Date:

The “Off The Rails” concert series debuted downtown on June 20, 2024. It featured Subtle Lovers and Noah Linker. Cesar Lopez / THIS IS RENO.
A new concert series, funded in part by the City of Reno and designed to attract more people downtown, debuted on Thursday. The “Off The Rails” monthly concerts will be held on the third Thursday of each month through September. 

The “Off The Rails” shows featured Subtle Lovers and Noah Linker. Upcoming shows include Tim Snider, Jeff Crosby Band and Tropa Magica.

The concerts are at Locomotion Plaza and are hosted by the Holland Project and the OffBeat Fest, Reno’s annual weekend music festival that showcases local and national music.

