Photos: Kickball tournament supports children with special needs

By: Cesar Lopez

Date:

The Kick For A Cause kickball tournament, held on June 22, 2024, was at Shadow Mountain Park. Teams from around Washoe County participated. CESAR LOPEZ / This Is Reno.
SPARKS — Kick For A Cause, founded in 2021, raises funds to help local children with special needs access alternative treatments and therapies not covered by insurance. The organization aims to alleviate the financial burden families face while providing life-changing therapies for children with disabilities.

The kickball tournament, held on June 22, 2024, was at Shadow Mountain Park. Teams from around Washoe County participated.

Inspired by Dodge For A Cause, Kick For A Cause is organized by Stephanie Weiss, Jesse Weis, and Sparks Council member Donald Abbott. The Weiss family’s experience with their son Cameron, who has cerebral palsy, motivated their involvement in the fundraising event.

Cesar Lopez
Cesar Lopez is from Reno and is an award-winning street photographer. He is also a co-host for the podcast and radio show, Up in the Mix. He gets his inspiration from his travels and his love of music.

