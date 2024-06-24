Photos: Kickball tournament supports children with special needs

SPARKS — Kick For A Cause, founded in 2021, raises funds to help local children with special needs access alternative treatments and therapies not covered by insurance. The organization aims to alleviate the financial burden families face while providing life-changing therapies for children with disabilities.

The kickball tournament, held on June 22, 2024, was at Shadow Mountain Park. Teams from around Washoe County participated.

Inspired by Dodge For A Cause, Kick For A Cause is organized by Stephanie Weiss, Jesse Weis, and Sparks Council member Donald Abbott. The Weiss family’s experience with their son Cameron, who has cerebral palsy, motivated their involvement in the fundraising event.