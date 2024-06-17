65.3 F
Photos: Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth on Sunday at Rancho San Rafael Park 

Woman with microphone
Margaret's Funk Band at Rancho San Rafael Park on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Photos by Bob Conrad

Hundreds turned out to Rancho San Rafael Regional Park on Sunday to celebrate Juneteenth. The gathering was the second year since Juneteenth became an official state holiday.

Music, art, vendors, family activities and food trucks were at the county park from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society hosted the event, which was preceded at noon by “Church in the park.”

Juneteenth observed is Wednesday, June 19, 2024. State and local government employees get the day off now, along with New Year’s Day, Veterans Day, July 4, Labor Day, Nevada Day and Christmas.

President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021.

Juneteenth commemorates the freeing of slaves in Texas on June 19, 1865. It took more than two-and-a-half years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation for Union troops in the Civil War to arrive in Texas to enforce the decree. 

The last reading occurred in Galveston, Texas, where the Juneteenth celebration originated.

Woman with microphone and arm raised
Child singing into microphone
Two people sitting in park
Woman throwing football
Woman with microphone
Man singing into microphone
Woman singing into microphone
Drummer playing drums
Singer in hat singing into microphone
Two women waving on golf cart
Woman singing into microphone
Man throwing football as children walk by
Two women dancing
Dancers in park
May playing keyboards
