Northern Nevada Literacy Council launches new website and expands services for the community (sponsored)

The Northern Nevada Literacy Council has confirmed the release of its newly designed website, available to all members of the community looking to utilize its many no-cost services for youth, adults, and families. The non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization has successfully worked with thousands of residents since 1978, providing minority, low-income learners with classes that help them reach their educational and career goals, including high school graduation, out-of-school 16-24 youth programs, English and financial literacy, citizenship classes and participation in family reading programs.

Just a month ago, NNLC was awarded the YouthBuild grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to provide out-of-school youth, ages 16-24, with the opportunity to obtain their high school equivalency and enter into the construction industry though its Multi-Craft Core Curriculum (MC3) certification, financial literacy and workforce preparation skills and apprenticeship assignments.

NNLC Executive Director, Adrienne Santiago, has purposefully worked in collaboration with many local non-profit organizations to provide wrap-around services for all clients including transportation vouchers, child care assistance, work clothing, laptops, and vocational training. “We meet our students where they are in life and provide a comfortable learning environment where they progress at their own pace and achieve the goals they’ve set for themselves”, said Santiago, who has served as the Executive Director since 2019.

Orientation for Adult Basic Education and English Language Acquisition is next scheduled for Friday, June 21 with classes Monday – Thursday, 9:00 am to 11:30 am or 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm. For more information about various program services and enrollment, visit the new website: www.NNLC.org or call: 775.356.1007. NNLC is located at 1400 Wedekind Rd. in Reno and is open Monday – Friday. Family reading programs occur on Saturday mornings.

About NNLC

Northern Nevada Literacy Council (NNLC) is a community-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide minority, low-income, adult learners with the opportunity to reach their educational and career goals.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.