New nonprofit offers rent assistance to help combat rising housing costs for older adults

Senior ResQ is a new nonprofit created and initially funded by Mark Campbell, owner of Southwestern Investment Group. The rent assistance program was born out of a need to help cover rising rent costs in Reno, specifically for older adults.

“I want our seniors to be able to afford to go see their children/grandchildren. to be able to go see a movie or go out for dinner once in a while,” said Blake Vander Well, executive director of Senior ResQ, who added that many seniors are giving up these activities to pay their rent.

The problem is not senior income changes but rather the increase in the cost of housing in the area. With older adults on a fixed income, and often no longer in the workforce, there is no easy way to make up the difference.

Vander Well says he got involved after hearing the shared plight of local seniors.

“I have been seeing more and more seniors struggling with the high cost of rent, and some of those are my friends,” he explained. In fact, his wife, Dian, helped initiate the efforts and introduced Vander Well to Campbell.

“He asked her what the main concerns were for the City, and seniors were at the top of the list,” Vander Well said.

“We want seniors to know we are there for them, and we need the whole community to be involved in preserving this valuable resource.”

In September 2023, Campbell met with local seniors to ask them about their concerns, and rising rents were among the most significant stressors many seniors faced. Financial burdens, in general, due to inflation were brought up. “So, he created and funded Senior ResQ.”

Seniors can sign up for the rent assistance program by applying through the website (seniorresq.com) or by emailing [email protected]. Potential candidates are interviewed by phone, and in-person meetings are set up for those who may qualify.

The funds cover rent increases from the previous year (not the entirety of the rent) to bring living costs back to their baseline. Senior ResQ offers these funds for 12 months if the tenant doesn’t move. There is no need to repay the money.

While this is a temporary solution, Senior ResQ works with other community organizations and nonprofits to find long-term fixes for seniors.

“We connect seniors with our partner organizations to make them sustainable going forward with more permanent solutions,” Vander Well said, citing housing vouchers, relocation, partner cohabitation and job retraining for those wanting to reenter the workforce.

“Senior ResQ is a small part of a much larger solution that is needed,” he added. “We want seniors to know we are there for them, and we need the whole community to be involved in preserving this valuable resource.”

To help, people can donate to Senior ResQ through the website or by mailing a check to the temporary office at 1150 Selmi Dr #505, Reno, NV 89512.

“If you want to hear the greatest stories ever told, sit and talk to a senior for a while,” Vander Well said.