Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City hosts Walt Disney expert for inspirational event (sponsored)

The event is a fundraiser for Friends of Nevada State Railroad

Walt Disney’s love of trains was apparent from the very first sight of Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie. The Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum are holding a special event fundraiser which will take a deep look at the Disney family and the connection to trains and railroading with Disney historian and family friend Michael Campbell.

Michael Campbell

Michael Campbell’s presentation will showcase how the passion for railroading influenced the life and work of Walt Disney. Through rare images, artifacts and first-hand accounts, participants will see how determination and creativity helped Walt Disney triumph over challenges.

In addition, a temporary exhibit featuring items from Mr. Campbell’s personal collection of railroading and Disney memorabilia will be on display at the museum. The exhibit will open to the public late June and be on view until July 29, 2024.

After the presentation, join Mr. Campbell on a special train ride with the locomotive Inyo, one of the stars of the Disney film, The Great Locomotive Chase. The Inyo, a wood-burner built in 1875 for the Virginia & Truckee Railroad, is one of the oldest operating steam locomotives in North America and featured in many Hollywood productions.

Event details

A Railroad Runs Through It: The Life Lessons of Walt Disney

Nevada State Railroad Museum, 2180 S. Carson St., Carson City, Nevada 89701

Friday, July 5, 2024, 5:30 p.m.

Price: $75, Website to purchase tickets: https://fnsrm.wildapricot.org/event-5763083

For more information: Cristol Digangi (775) 687-6953 x233 [email protected]

About the speaker

Michael Campbell’s is currently the President of the Carolwood Pacific Historical Society and a Board Member Emeritus of the Carolwood Foundation, the non-profit organization that maintains and operates Walt Disney’s Barn in Griffith Park. Exhibitions celebrating Walt’s love of trains, planned and prepared by Campbell, were showcased at the California State Railroad Museum in 2002 and at the Disney Gallery in 2012. Campbell has presented talks about Walt and railroading for many groups, including Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Pixar Animation Studios, and various schools, charities and railroad organizations. Recently, he was the Project Director for the Carolwood Foundation’s project to acquire, restore, and preserve the Wells Fargo Combine: Walt’s favorite car from his Santa Fe and Disneyland Railroad passenger train. In 2008, Campbell—in collaboration with Walt’s daughter Diane Disney Miller, and her son Walter Elias Disney Miller—assisted in the creation of railroad-related content on view in The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco. He returned in 2015 to curate an expansive exhibition, “All Aboard! A Celebration of Walt’s Trains.” He currently hosts the You Tube series “Once Upon a Train.”

About the Nevada State Railroad Museum, Carson City

The Nevada State Railroad Museum, Carson City, is a cultural resource dedicated to educating the community about Nevada railroad history. The museum contains an extensive collection of significant locomotives, rolling stock, artifacts, photographs, and memorabilia. In addition to static exhibits, select pieces of equipment in the collection are restored and operated throughout the year to demonstrate steam and early gasoline technology and provide visitors with an immersive experience. For more information, visit https://carsonrailroadmuseum.org/

