Nevada State Contractors Board member named 2024 Distinguished Nevadan (sponsored)

Margaret Cavin, a member of The Nevada State Contractors Board, was recently named the recipient of the 2024 Distinguished Nevadan Award. It is the most prestigious award conferred by The Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) Board of Regents. Cavin was nominated by Regent Carol Del Carlo, recognizing her contributions to both the construction industry and the Nevada community.

The Distinguished Nevadan Award is given to prominent individuals who have made significant contributions to the cultural, economic, scientific, or social advancement of Nevada and its people. The award was established in 1958 to recognize former or current residents of the state for their achievements.

“As a native Nevadan, I am very humbled to receive this award. The fact that my dad received this award in 2000 makes it that much more special,” said Margaret Cavin, Nevada State Contractors Board Member.

Cavin is recognized as a distinguished figure in both the construction industry and the community. As a partner in J&J Mechanical since its founding in 1982, Cavin has overseen the installation of mechanical systems in numerous schools, government buildings, and properties throughout Northern Nevada. She was appointed to the Nevada State Contractors Board in 2000 and has served under multiple governors. Additionally, she co-founded the non-profit organization Friends of ACE High School (FACE), which has raised more than $1 million to support ACE High School.

In 1996, Cavin made history as the first female president of the Nevada Chapter of the Associated General Contractors (AGC). Cavin’s contributions to education include her involvement in establishing the Post Baccalaureate program in Construction Management at the University of Nevada, Reno.

The Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) governs the public higher education institutions in the state of Nevada. NSHE’s mission is to provide high-quality education and support to students, fostering innovation and economic development in the state.

The Nevada State Contractors Board is committed to ensuring the integrity and professionalism of the construction industry in Nevada. The NSCB has the responsibility to promote quality construction by Nevada licensed contractors through a regulatory licensing system designed to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public. For more information about the Nevada State Contractors Board, please visit www.nscb.nv.gov.

