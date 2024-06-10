89.6 F
Nevada Small Business Development Center at UNLV to offer free ‘Construction 1.0’ & ‘Construction 2.0’ workshops in Reno (sponsored)

By: The Ferraro Group

Date:

Image courtesy The Ferraro Group. Used with permission.

The two, six-week courses are designed to assist future and current contractors with the Nevada State Contractors Board licensing application, other construction topics

The Nevada Small Business Development Center at UNLV (Nevada SBDC) in conjunction with the Nevada State Contractors Board, UNLV Office of Economic Development, and the Small Business Administration, will offer free, in-person “Construction 1.0” and “Construction 2.0” workshops for future and current contractors.

“Construction 1.0” workshop: Aimed at those interested in becoming licensed contractors, the “Construction 1.0” workshop is a six-week, in-person course that will provide insight on several construction business topics and guidance on completing the Nevada State Contractors Board licensing application. Participants will be given a firsthand opportunity to listen to professionals and connect with business advisors and experienced contractors, for additional guidance and support. Classes will be held weekly from 5 to 6:30 p.m. from Tuesday, June 25, 2024, until Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at the Innevation Center at University of Nevada, Reno, 450 Sinclair St. To register, visit www.nsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/4827 or email George Garcia at [email protected].  

“Construction 2.0” workshop: Aimed at those currently working as licensed contractors, the “Construction 2.0” workshop is a six-week, in-person course that will provide insight on several construction topics. Participants will be given a firsthand opportunity to listen to professionals and connect with business advisors and experienced contractors, for additional guidance and support on how to obtain contracts, marketing, and capability statements. Classes will be held weekly from 5 to 6:30 p.m. from Wednesday, June 26, 2024, until Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the Innevation Center at University of Nevada, Reno, 450 Sinclair St. To register, visit www.nsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/4828 or email George Garcia at [email protected].   

UNLV received a $128,549 grant from the Commission on Construction Education to organize and hold multiple six-week statewide workshops in a multi-faceted small business training program designed to guide and assist Nevadans looking to start and grow a construction business.

