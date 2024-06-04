Military briefs around Northern Nevada: Week of June 4

All Veteran Honor Guard seeks volunteers

The Northern Nevada All Veteran Honor Guard is the only “All Veteran” Honor Guard certified by the Department of Defense in Northern Nevada. It is sponsored by the American Legion High Desert Post 56 in Carson City. This non-profit organization provides all services at no cost to the family. Qualifications are only that you have served in one of the branches of military service and are available on weekdays. We do not provide services on Sundays. If you are interested in joining this team of dedicated veterans, honoring veterans, and would like to observe what they do, please contact the guard commander, Jim Jackson, at 775-443-8507.

Flag Day at the Capitol

The Nevada National Guard is set to host its 26th annual Flag Day ceremony and the U.S. Army’s 249th birthday celebration at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 14, at the Veterans Memorial on the Capitol Grounds, 101 N. Carson St. The event is free and open to the public. It will include a historical flag presentation by the Nevada Air Guard. This year’s ceremony will feature a speech by Division of Emergency Management Chief David Fogerson and the Army birthday address will be delivered by Brig. Gen. D. Rodger Waters.

The U.S. fag flown at Fort Ruby in the 1860s will be on display, and Army birthday cake will be served to all attendees, compliments of the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization. Citizens are also welcome to bring their unserviceable U.S. Flags for future proper disposal.

Community 4 Veterans fundraiser

The annual Community 4 Veterans fundraiser for Veterans Helping Veterans has begun. This year’s grand prize is a 2024 29-foot Jayco travel trailer. The second prize consists of three CF Moto CFORCE ATVs, one each of 600, 500 and 110. The third prize is a Ruger American bolt-action rifle with a scope. There will also be many great door prizes and a free barbecue for ticket holders. Volunteers are selling raffle tickets in front of The Sportsman’s Warehouse, 3306 Kietzke Lane in Reno. The drawing will take place on Aug. 24. The barbecue begins at noon. One ticket is $10, and a book of 10 tickets is $100.

Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery

An American flag retirement ceremony will be on June 22 at 8:30 a.m. at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. If you have torn or tattered American Flags that need to be retired, bring them to this ceremony or deposit them at one of the flag retirement bins at one of the following locations: Fitness for 10, Fire Station on Main St, Senior Center, or Raley’s. The unaccompanied service at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley is July 25 at 9 a.m. It is open to the community, and no RSVP is required.

NAMI education conference

Registration for the 2024 NAMI Nevada Annual Education Conference is now officially open. Join them for an enriching experience filled with knowledge, networking, and a touch of furry friendliness. But hurry — seats will fill up fast for the in-person event. Secure your spot before it’s too late. The opportunity to connect with professionals and peers in person is rare and invaluable. Register at https://whova.com/portal/registration/namin_202212/

Summer military barbecue

Join veterans from all service branches for a fun and entertaining annual summer BBQ. Relax and enjoy the day on June 15 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Bartley Ranch Regional Park’s Plaza Pavilion in Reno. Each ticket purchase includes 1-pound hot dogs, hamburgers, vegetarian options, baked beans, potato salad, chips, dessert and non-alcoholic beverages. Beer and wine will be available for purchase on-site.

Space is limited to the first 100 registrants, so sign up now to reserve your spot. Registration closes June 8 at 10 p.m. For payment options, go to https://www.battlebornmarines.com/event-details/summer-military-bbq-2024/form. Tickets are $25 if purchased after June 8 (if available). All proceeds will equally benefit Marine Corps League 672, Military Officers Association of America Sierra Nevada Chapter and Vietnam Veterans of America 989.

Veterans Transition Reserve Center barbecue

The Veterans Transition Reserve Center has its 10th annual veterans BBQ party on June 22, beginning at noon. There will be fun, food and music by Whiskey & Wolves. The guest is Sgt. Dixie Thompson, one of the first women assigned to a combat Military Police unit. The event is at the Davis residence, 1191 Manhattan Way in Garnerville. RSVP to D’Nese at 702-343-5642 or [email protected].

Veterans exposed to toxins, hazards

Individuals may want to see one of the state’s veterans service officers (VSO) following the announcement by the Veterans Administration that all veterans exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving in the military – at home or abroad – are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care. All veterans who served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, Global War on Terror or any other combat zone after 9/11 will be eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first being ill or applying for VA benefits. Additionally, veterans who never deployed but were exposed to toxins or hazards while training or on active duty in the United States will also be eligible to enroll. For questions, go to https:veterans.nv.gov.

AARP resources

A new AARP resource connects Nevada’s veterans to adapted housing grants from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Nevada’s 215,000 U.S. military veterans and active-duty service members might be missing free financial aid to modify their homes. According to a new AARP survey, more than half (60%) of veterans ages 45 and older are unaware that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) offers grant funding to modify their homes. Nearly a quarter of veterans need financial assistance to make home modifications so they can continue living in their homes safely and independently. To learn more about eligibility and how to apply for the VA’s Specially Adapted Housing and home modification grant programs, visit AARP.org/VetsHomeBenefits.

VA PACT Act clinic

The VFW Department of Nevada and the VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System are hosting a VA PACT Act clinic at the Nugget Casino Resort on the Second Floor on June 6, 2024, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. For information, please contact Kim Donohue at 775-899-2878.

Caregiver Support Program

The Caregiver Support Program (CSP) announces the launch of its innovative “Safe Transfer” series of videos and an accompanying tip sheet designed specifically for caregivers assisting Veterans with body mechanics and transfers. These videos feature essential tips and skills tailored to aid caregivers in facilitating safe transfers, including transfers for beds, wheelchairs, toilets, and tubs. In addition, caregivers can use the accompanying tip sheet as a comprehensive guide, offering insights into proper transfer techniques, caregiver body mechanics, and key considerations throughout the transfer process.

Developed by a dedicated CSP workgroup, which includes occupational and physical therapists, this comprehensive library of resources aims to enhance the safety of Veterans within the comfort of their homes. To access these resources, visit CSP’s website, where you’ll find the tip sheet and a dedicated YouTube playlist: https://www.caregiver.va.gov/Tips_Tools.asp.

Veterans Upward Bound

Veterans Upward Bound at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno welcomes veterans. TMCC can help with academic advisement, college applications, educational benefits, academic review and referrals to community resources. Veterans Upward Bound is a U.S. Department of Education program for veterans. For information, call 775-829-9007 or email [email protected]. The website is vub.tmcc.edu.

Veterans Parents Act

The Education Flexibility for Veteran Parents Act will allow veterans with children to access full housing benefits provided through the G.I. Bill, regardless of whether that program is in person or online. The G.I. Bill is essential for many veterans to advance their education. Currently, veterans who are parents and pursuing their education online are only eligible for half of the G.I. Bill’s available housing benefits. This requirement often forces parents to choose between attending in-person classes to receive full benefits or staying at home with their children.

Nevada Guard retiree monthly meetings

The Nevada Air Guard’s monthly breakfast is on the second Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Reno Elks Club.

The Nevada Army Guard’s breakfast is on the second Monday of the month at 8 a.m. at the Carson City Elks Club.

The Nevada News Group compiles military articles and news briefs. Questions may be directed to [email protected].