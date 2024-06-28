Military briefs around Northern Nevada: Week of June 24

Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza Run

The Nevada Veterans Memoir Plaza Run is June 29 and benefits the plaza and veterans. The plaza is located at the Sparks Marina. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes live music, family fun, Show ‘n’ Shine and food. For information, visit www.nvmp.us.

Holes for Heroes Golf Tournament

The Holes for Heroes Golf Tournament is June 29, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Fallon Golf Course. Registration and check-in begins at 8 a.m. The shotgun start begins an hour later. This is a four-person, 18-hole scramble. Awards will be for first, second, and third places, as well as for the men’s/women’s longest drive and closest to the pin. Sign up for sponsorship or pre-register at nevadacommunityalliance.com. For sponsorship questions, call Essie at 775-315-6571. Proceeds will go toward the Cozy Cottages project for veterans and seniors.

Community 4 Veterans fundraiser

The annual Community 4 Veterans fundraiser for Veterans Helping Veterans has kicked off. This year’s grand prize is a 2024 29-foot Jayco travel trailer. The second prize consists of three CF Moto CFORCE ATVs, one each of 600, 500 and 110. The third prize is a Ruger American bolt action rifle with scope. Plus, there will be many great door prizes and a free barbecue for ticket holders. Volunteers are selling raffle tickets in front of The Sportsman’s Warehouse, 3306 Kietzke Lane in Reno. The drawing will take place on Aug. 24. The barbecue begins at noon. One ticket is $10, and a book of 10 tickets is $100.

Barracuda Championship honors first responders Heroes Hangout

A complimentary, hosted suite will be at the PGA tour’s Barracuda Championship honoring military members and first responders from July 18-21. The championship is at the Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood golf course in Truckee, Calif. Join us at this exclusive viewing area on the 17th green, where they will celebrate local heroes. All military members and first responders will enjoy complimentary food and drinks while watching the action at the Barracuda Championship. Just show your valid military, veteran or first responder badge at admission and the venue for free entry.

Parkinson Support Center

Join us on June 29 at 2 p.m. Dr. Danny Truong will be presenting “What’s New in PD Treatment.” Dr. Truong is a Board Certified Movement Disorders Neurologist and Assistant Professor of Clinical Neurology at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine. This educational presentation is free and open to anyone interested in Parkinson’s disease treatment, thanks to generous donations from our supporters. For information, contact [email protected]

TRICARE answers

Get Your TRICARE For Life answers at a June 27 Facebook event. Will you or a family member be eligible for Medicare soon? Do you already have TRICARE For Life (TFL), or will you be eligible soon? Join us Thursday, June 27, at 10 a.m. PDT on TRICARE’s Facebook page.

Tax Cuts for Veterans Act

U.S. Sens. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., are supporting the bipartisan Tax Cuts for Veterans Act, which would make military retirement pay tax-free at the federal level. Currently, military disability retirement pay and other veterans’ benefits are excluded from federal taxable income. Still, military retirement pay is taxable and must be reported as income for federal income taxes.

Veterans exposed to toxins, hazards

Individuals may want to see one of the state’s veterans service officers (VSO) following the announcement by the Veterans Administration that all veterans exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving in the military – at home or abroad – are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care. All veterans who served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, Global War on Terror or any other combat zone after 9/11 will be eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first being ill or applying for VA benefits. Additionally, veterans who never deployed but were exposed to toxins or hazards while training or on active duty in the United States will also be eligible to enroll. For questions, go to https:veterans.nv.gov.

AARP resources

A new AARP resource connects Nevada’s veterans to adapted housing grants from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Nevada’s 215,000 U.S. military veterans and active-duty service members might be missing free financial aid to modify their homes. AARP launched the Veterans Home Modification Benefits Guide to help veterans and service members navigate the VA’s $150 million in funding to buy, build or modify a home to meet their long-term needs. These grants can provide eligible veterans up to $117,000 to pay for renovations such as adding bathroom grab bars, installing ramps, or widening doorways to accommodate a wheelchair or walker. To learn more about eligibility and how to apply for the VA’s Specially Adapted Housing and home modification grant programs, visit AARP.org/VetsHomeBenefits.

Caregiver Support Program

The Caregiver Support Program (CSP) announces the launch of its innovative “Safe Transfer” series of videos and an accompanying tip sheet designed for caregivers assisting Veterans with body mechanics and transfers. To access these resources, visit CSP’s website, where you’ll find the tip sheet and a dedicated YouTube playlist: https://www.caregiver.va.gov/Tips_Tools.asp.

Veterans Upward Bound

Veterans Upward Bound at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno welcomes veterans. TMCC can help with academic advisement, college applications, educational benefits, academic review and referrals to community resources. Veterans Upward Bound is a U.S. Department of Education program for veterans. For information, call 775-829-9007 or email [email protected]. The website is vub.tmcc.edu.

Veterans Parents Act

The Education Flexibility for Veteran Parents Act will allow veterans with children to access full housing benefits provided through the G.I. Bill, regardless of whether that program is in person or online. The G.I. Bill is essential for many veterans to advance their education. Currently, veterans who are parents and pursuing their education online are only eligible for half of the G.I. Bill’s available housing benefits. This requirement often forces parents to choose between attending in-person classes to receive full benefits or staying at home with their children.

Nevada Guard retiree monthly meetings

• The Nevada Air Guard’s monthly breakfast is on the second Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Reno Elks Club.

• The Nevada Army Guard’s breakfast is on the second Monday of the month at 8 a.m. at the Carson City Elks Club.

Military articles and news briefs are compiled by the Nevada News Group. Questions may be directed to [email protected].