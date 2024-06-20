Military briefs around Northern Nevada: Week of June 20

Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery

An American flag retirement ceremony will be on June 22 at 8:30 a.m. at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery [NNVMC].

If you have torn or tattered American Flags that need to be retired, bring them to this ceremony or deposit them at one of the flag retirement bins at one of the following locations: Fitness for 10, Fire Station on Main St, Senior Center, or Raley’s.

The unaccompanied service at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley is July 25 at 9 a.m. It is open to the community and no RSVP is required.

Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza Run

The Nevada Veterans Memoir Plaza Run is June 29 and benefits the plaza and veterans.

The plaza is at the Sparks Marina. The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes live music, family fun, Show ‘n’ Shine and food.

For information, visit www.nvmp.us.

Holes for Heroes Golf Tournament

The Holes for Heroes Golf Tournament is June 29, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Fallon Golf Course.

Registration and check-in begins at 8 a.m. The shotgun start begins an hour later.

The tournament is a four-person, 18-hole scramble. Awards will be given for first, second and third place, as well as for the men’s/women’s longest drive and closest to the pin.

Sign up for sponsorship or pre-register at nevadacommunityalliance.com. For sponsorship questions, call Essie at 775-315-6571.

Proceeds will go toward the Cozy Cottages project for veterans and seniors.

Community 4 Veterans fundraiser

The annual Community 4 Veterans fundraiser for Veterans Helping Veterans has kicked off.

This year’s grand prize is a 2024 29-foot Jayco travel trailer. The second prize consists of three CF Moto CFORCE ATVs, one each of 600, 500 and 110. The third prize is a Ruger American bolt-action rifle with a scope. There will also be many door prizes and a free barbecue for ticket holders.

Volunteers are selling raffle tickets in front of The Sportsman’s Warehouse, 3306 Kietzke Lane in Reno.

The drawing will take place on Aug. 24. The barbecue begins at noon. One ticket is $10 and a book of 10 tickets is $100.

Barracuda Championship honors first responders

Heroes Hangout | July 18–21.

The Heroes Hangout is a complimentary, hosted suite at the PGA tour’s Barracuda Championship honoring military members and first responders. The championship is at the Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood golf course in Truckee, California.

An exclusive viewing area is on the 17th green where local heroes will be celebrated. All military members and first responders will enjoy complimentary food and drinks while watching the action at the Barracuda Championship. Just show your valid military, veteran or first responder badge at admission and the venue for free entry.

Fire • EMT • Police • Active Duty Military • Guard • Reserve • Veterans

Tax Cuts for Veterans Act

U.S. Sens. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., are supporting the bipartisan Tax Cuts for Veterans Act, which would make military retirement pay tax-free at the federal level.

Currently, military disability retirement pay and other veterans’ benefits are excluded from federal taxable income, but military retirement pay is taxable and must be reported as income for federal income taxes.

“Veterans sacrificed so much for our nation, and the least we can do is ensure they can retain all of their retirement pay,” Rose said. “I’m proud to join Senator Ricketts in bipartisan legislation to cut taxes for veterans by making military retirement pay tax-free federally. I’ll always work across the aisle to support Nevada’s veterans.”

“Eliminating state taxes on veterans’ benefits was a bipartisan idea in Nebraska, and Senator Rosen’s support makes it bipartisan in Washington as well,” added Ricketts. “The Tax Cuts for Veterans Act would provide real relief as veterans and their families struggle to keep up with costs of living.”

NAMI education conference

Registration for the 2024 NAMI Nevada Annual Education Conference is now officially open.

Join them for an enriching experience filled with knowledge, networking, and a touch of furry friendliness.

What’s Special This Year?

Honoring our heroes: Serving Those Who Have Served.

Meet the Presenters: Some of the presenters have served in different branches of the military, including the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy.

Learn about the military culture: Learn about the invisible wounds, their sacrifices, trauma, impacts on family, and how we can better serve them.

Meet and greet therapy dogs: Get ready to meet a team of local certified therapy dogs.

Register at https://whova.com/portal/registration/namin_202212/

Veterans Transition Reserve Center BBQ

The Veterans Transition Reserve Center is holding its 10th annual veterans BBQ party on June 22, beginning at noon. There will be fun, food and music by Whiskey & Wolves. The special guest is Sgt. Dixie Thompson, one of the first women assigned to a combat Military Police unit.

The event is at the Davis residence, 1191 Manhattan Way in Gardnerville. RSVP to D’Nese at 702-343-5642 or [email protected].

Veterans exposed to toxins, hazards

Individuals may want to see one of the state’s veterans service officers (VSO) following the Veterans Administration’s announcement that all veterans exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving in the military—at home or abroad—are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care.

All veterans who served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, Global War on Terror or any other combat zone after 9/11 will be eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first being ill or applying for VA benefits. Additionally, veterans who never deployed but were exposed to toxins or hazards while training or on active duty in the United States will also be eligible to enroll.

For questions, go to https:veterans.nv.gov.

AARP Resources

A new AARP resource connects Nevada’s veterans to adapted housing grants from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Nevada’s 215,000 U.S. military veterans and active-duty service members might be missing free financial aid to modify their homes.

According to a new AARP survey, more than half (60%) of veterans ages 45 and older are unaware that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) offers grant funding to modify their homes. Nearly a quarter (24%) of veterans need financial assistance to make home modifications so they can continue living in their homes safely and independently.

AARP launched the Veterans Home Modification Benefits Guide to help veterans and service members navigate the VA’s $150 million in funding to buy, build or modify a home to meet their long-term needs. These grants can provide eligible veterans up to $117,000 to pay for renovations such as adding bathroom grab bars, installing ramps, or widening doorways to accommodate a wheelchair or walker.

“Now more than ever, veterans need help accessing the housing benefits they earned serving our country,” said Justin Chavez, Marine Corps veteran and AARP Nevada Veterans Outreach coordinator. “This tool simplifies the application process and helps veterans access critical financial support to help them live independently in their homes for as long as they can.”

AARP’s Veterans Home Modification Benefits guide provides veterans, military families, and their caregivers with detailed information on:

Eligibility requirements and how to apply for the VA’s home modification grants and related programs.

How to identify necessary home modifications to meet current and future care needs.

How to get help from certified veterans’ representatives who are experienced and knowledgeable about the VA’s benefits process.

To learn more about eligibility and how to apply for the VA’s Specially Adapted Housing and home modification grant programs, visit AARP.org/VetsHomeBenefits.

Caregiver Support Program

The Caregiver Support Program (CSP) announces the launch of its innovative “Safe Transfer” series of videos and an accompanying tip sheet explicitly designed for caregivers assisting Veterans with body mechanics and transfers.

These videos feature essential tips and skills tailored to aid caregivers in facilitating safe transfers, including transfers for beds, wheelchairs, toilets, and tubs. In addition, caregivers can use the accompanying tip sheet as a comprehensive guide, offering insights into proper transfer techniques, caregiver body mechanics, and critical considerations throughout the transfer process.

Developed by a dedicated CSP workgroup, which includes occupational and physical therapists, this comprehensive library of resources aims to enhance the safety of Veterans within the comfort of their homes.

To access these resources, visit CSP’s website, where you’ll find the tip sheet and a dedicated YouTube playlist: https://www.caregiver.va.gov/Tips_Tools.asp.

Veterans Upward Bound

Veterans Upward Bound at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno welcomes veterans. TMCC can help with academic advisement, college applications, educational benefits, academic review and referrals to community resources.

Veterans Upward Bound is a U.S. Department of Education program for veterans. For information, call 775-829-9007 or email [email protected]. The website is vub.tmcc.edu.

Veterans parents act

The Education Flexibility for Veteran Parents Act will allow veterans with children to access full housing benefits provided through the G.I. Bill, regardless of whether that program is in person or online.

The G.I. Bill is essential for many veterans to advance their education. Currently, veterans who are parents and pursuing their education online are only eligible for half of the G.I. Bill’s available housing benefits. This requirement often forces parents to choose between attending in-person classes to receive full benefits or staying at home with their children.

Nevada Guard retiree monthly meetings

The Nevada Air Guard’s monthly breakfast is on the second Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Reno Elks Club.

The Nevada Army Guard’s breakfast is on the second Monday of the month at 8 a.m. at the Carson City Elks Club.

The Nevada News Group compiles military articles and news briefs. Questions may be directed to [email protected].