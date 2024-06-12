Military briefs around Northern Nevada: Week of June 13, 2024

Flag Day at the Capitol

The Nevada National Guard will host its 26th annual Flag Day ceremony and the U.S. Army’s 249th Birthday celebration at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 14, at the Veterans Memorial on the Capitol Grounds, 101 N. Carson St. The event is free and open to the public and will include a historical flag presentation by the Nevada Air Guard. This year’s ceremony will feature a speech by Division of Emergency Management Chief David Fogerson, and Brig. Gen. D. Rodger Waters will deliver the Army birthday address.

The U.S. flag flown at Fort Ruby in the 1860s will be displayed, and an Army birthday cake will be served to all attendees, compliments to the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization. Citizens are also welcome to bring their unserviceable U.S. Flags for future proper disposal.

Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza Run

The Nevada Veterans Memoir Plaza Run is June 29 and benefits the plaza and veterans. The plaza is located at the Sparks Marina. The 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. event includes music, family fun and food. For information, visit www.nvmp.us.

Holes for Heroes Golf Tournament

The Holes for Heroes Golf Tournament is June 29, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Fallon Golf Course. Registration and check-in begins at 8 a.m. The shotgun start begins an hour later. This is a four-person, 18-hole scramble. Awards will be given for first, second and third places and for the men’s/women’s longest drive and closest to the pin. Sign up for sponsorship or pre-register at nevadacommunityalliance.com. For sponsorship questions, call Essie at 775-315-6571. Proceeds will go toward the Cozy Cottages project for veterans and seniors.

Community 4 Veterans fundraiser

The annual Community 4 Veterans fundraiser for Veterans Helping Veterans has kicked off. This year’s grand prize is a 2024 29-foot Jayco travel trailer. The second prize consists of three CF Moto CFORCE ATVs, one each of 600, 500 and 110. The third prize is a Ruger American bolt action rifle with a scope. There will also be many great door prizes and a free barbecue for ticket holders. Volunteers are selling raffle tickets in front of The Sportsman’s Warehouse, 3306 Kietzke Lane in Reno. The drawing will take place on Aug. 24. The barbecue begins at noon. One ticket is $10, and a book of 10 tickets is $100.

Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery

An American flag retirement ceremony will be on June 22 at 8:30 a.m. at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. If you have torn or tattered American Flags that need to be retired, bring them to this ceremony or deposit them at one of the flag retirement bins at one of the following locations: Fitness for 10, Fire Station on Main St, Senior Center, or Raley’s. The unaccompanied service at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley is July 25 at 9 a.m. It is open to the community, and no RSVP is required.

Tax Cuts for Veterans Act

U.S. Sens. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., are supporting the bipartisan Tax Cuts for Veterans Act, which would make military retirement pay tax-free at the federal level. Currently, military disability retirement pay and other veterans’ benefits are excluded from federal taxable income. Still, military retirement pay is taxable and must be reported as income for federal income taxes.

“Veterans sacrificed so much for our nation, and the least we can do is ensure they can retain all of their retirement pay,” Rose said. “I’m proud to join Senator Ricketts in bipartisan legislation to cut taxes for veterans by making military retirement pay tax-free federally. I’ll always work across the aisle to support Nevada’s veterans.”

NAMI education conference

Registration for the 2024 NAMI Nevada Annual Education Conference is open. Join them for an experience filled with knowledge, networking and a touch of furry friendliness. But hurry — seats will fill up fast for the in-person event. Secure your spot before it’s too late. The opportunity to connect with professionals and peers in person is rare and invaluable. Register at https://whova.com/portal/registration/namin_202212/

Veterans Transition Reserve Center BBQ

The Veterans Transition Reserve Center is having its 10th annual Veterans BBQ party on June 22, beginning at noon. There will be fun, food and music by Whiskey & Wolves. The special guest is Sgt. Dixie Thompson, one of the first women assigned to a combat Military Police unit. The event is at the Davis residence, 1191 Manhattan Way in Garnerville. RSVP to D’Nese at 702-343-5642 or [email protected].

Veterans exposed to toxins, hazards

Individuals may want to see one of the state’s veterans service officers (VSO) following the Veterans Administration’s announcement that all veterans exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving in the military—at home or abroad—are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care.

All veterans who served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, Global War on Terror or any other combat zone after 9/11 will be eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first being ill or applying for VA benefits. Veterans who never deployed but were exposed to toxins or hazards while training or on active duty in the United States will also be eligible to enroll. For questions, go to https:veterans.nv.gov.

AARP Resources

A new AARP resource connects Nevada’s veterans to adapted housing grants from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Nevada’s 215,000 U.S. military veterans and active-duty service members might be missing free financial aid to modify their homes. AARP’s Veterans Home Modification Benefits guide provides veterans, military families, and their caregivers with detailed information on:

Eligibility requirements and how to apply for the VA’s home modification grants and related programs.

How to identify necessary home modifications to meet current and future care needs.

How to get help from certified veterans’ representatives who are experienced and knowledgeable of the VA’s benefits process.

Visit AARP.org/VetsHomeBenefits for details.

Caregiver Support Program

The Caregiver Support Program announces the launch of its innovative “Safe Transfer” series of videos and an accompanying tip sheet explicitly designed for caregivers assisting Veterans with body mechanics and transfers. Developed by a dedicated CSP workgroup, which includes occupational and physical therapists, this library of resources aims to enhance the safety of Veterans within the comfort of their homes. To access these resources, visit CSP’s website, where you’ll find the tip sheet and a dedicated YouTube playlist: https://www.caregiver.va.gov/Tips_Tools.asp.

Veterans Upward Bound

Veterans Upward Bound at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno welcomes veterans. TMCC can help with academic advisement, college applications, educational benefits, academic review and referrals to community resources. Call 775-829-9007 or email [email protected]. The website is vub.tmcc.edu.

Veterans parents act

The Education Flexibility for Veteran Parents Act will allow veterans with children to access full housing benefits provided through the G.I. Bill, regardless of whether that program is in person or online. The G.I. Bill is essential for many veterans to advance their education. Currently, veterans who are parents and pursuing their education online are only eligible for half of the G.I. Bill’s available housing benefits. This requirement often forces parents to choose between attending in-person classes to receive full benefits or staying at home with their children.

Nevada Guard retiree monthly meetings

The Nevada Air Guard’s monthly breakfast is on the second Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Reno Elks Club.

The Nevada Army Guard’s breakfast is on the second Monday of the month at 8 a.m. at the Carson City Elks Club.

The Nevada News Group compiles military articles and news briefs. Questions may be directed to [email protected].