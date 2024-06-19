Metcalf Builders honored as ‘Safest Contractor of the Year’ at AGC Pinnacle Awards (sponsored)

Reno-based Metcalf Builders announced that it has been recognized with the “Safest Contractor of the Year Award” for the General Contractor Building Division – Over 100,000 Hours at the 25th anniversary event of the AGC Pinnacle Awards. The awards ceremony, hosted by the Nevada Chapter Associated General Contractors (AGC), celebrated the top construction companies of 2023, recognizing outstanding achievements in both project excellence and safety.

“To say that I am incredibly proud of our team would be an understatement. Our team has worked incredibly hard to develop a culture of safety,” said Metcalf Builders President and CEO Bryce Clutts. “When we talk about it being our number one core value, it means that every decision we make requires us to ask, “how will this impact the safety and well-being of our employees, trade partners, clients, and all other stakeholders.”

Metcalf Builders’ commitment to safety is reflected in its multiple safety protocols and training programs. By prioritizing safety, Metcalf not only enhances the efficiency of the, but it also ensures employees at a job site are protected. This recognition from AGC reinforces the company’s position as an industry leader in construction safety and excellence.

About Metcalf Builders

As a leading general contractor, Metcalf specializes in commercial construction and construction management in both the public and private sectors. The firm’s owners, employees and staff come from diverse backgrounds in commercial construction, with work spanning across the United States. Its philosophy that “together we are building the future” allows the company to maintain a trusting and proactive approach with its clients and its vast array of projects.

Since Metcalf’s inception in 1994, its mission has been to create a full-service commercial construction company with professionals that have integrity and skills to achieve objectives through an open, interactive culture that fosters a team approach and a thorough understanding of clients’ needs. The Metcalf team believes in developing relationships to deliver the optimum combination of cost, quality and timing while addressing specific project requirements. Its professionals hold decades of experience in all forms of construction to accomplish this. More information can be accessed at www.metcalfbuilders.com.

