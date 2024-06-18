Metcalf Builders hires Paul Olivas as Chief Financial Officer (sponsored)

Metcalf Builders, an award-winning construction company headquartered in northern Nevada, announced today the appointment of Paul Olivas as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In his new role, Olivas will be a key member of the leadership team, responsible for developing and implementing the company’s financial strategy, treasury management, operational analysis, and other accounting functions within the company.

Olivas brings over 30 years of experience to Metcalf, with previous work with mid-market, multi-location and multi-state companies. His career began in public accounting before transitioning to industry roles, including serving as a controller for a newly built casino. He has also been CFO for a Reno-based manufacturer-supplier to construction contractors, a CFO for a prominent Northern Nevada construction contractor, and most recently, he returned to the manufacturing side of the construction industry.

Olivas is a native northern Nevadan and is involved in the community with local charities and boards. He has eight years of service on the City of Reno Planning Commission.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul to the Metcalf team,” said Metcalf Builders President and CEO Bryce Clutts. “Paul’s experience and knowledge perfectly aligns with our vision and regional expansion plans.”

Olivas graduated from Stanford University with a B.A. in Economics and an MBA from the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania. Paul is also a Nevada licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

About Metcalf Builders

As a leading general contractor, Metcalf specializes in commercial construction and construction management in both the public and private sectors. The firm’s owners, employees and staff come from diverse backgrounds in commercial construction, with work spanning across the United States. Its philosophy that “together we are building the future” allows the company to maintain a trusting and proactive approach with its clients and its vast array of projects.

Since Metcalf’s inception in 1994, its mission has been to create a full-service commercial construction company with professionals that have integrity and skills to achieve objectives through an open, interactive culture that fosters a team approach and a thorough understanding of clients’ needs. The Metcalf team believes in developing relationships to deliver the optimum combination of cost, quality and timing while addressing specific project requirements. Its professionals hold decades of experience in all forms of construction to accomplish this. More information can be accessed at www.metcalfbuilders.com.