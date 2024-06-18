Metcalf Builders begins construction of Ruby’s Shake Shop near University of Nevada, Reno (sponsored)

Metcalf Builders, an award-winning construction company headquartered in northern Nevada, announced today that it has been retained for the construction of Ruby’s Shake Shop, a fast-casual restaurant with an emphasis on take-out which will be located at 1703 N. Virginia St., across from University of Nevada, Reno.

Ruby’s Shake Shop will be a unique addition to the area. The project involves the ground-up construction of a 2,300-square foot walk-in restaurant, which will be situated on a 3,659-square foot property. The construction aspects will include a new masonry structure, wood trusses, storefront, brick façade, stucco, and metal wall panels.

“We are excited to take on the Ruby’s Shake Shack project and help bring this all new fast-casual restaurant to the University of Nevada community,” said Metcalf Builders President and CEO Bryce Clutts. “At Metcalf Builders, we always love to support local business and help foster community growth.”

The project is valued at $2.4 million and is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2024.

