Memorial scholarship established in honor of Evan Burleigh to support Sierra Climbing Team (sponsored)

The legacy of Evan Burleigh, a beloved member of the climbing community, will continue to inspire and support young climbers through the establishment of the Evan Burleigh Memorial Scholarship. Friends, family, and community members have come together to create this scholarship in memory of Evan, who passed away on February 20, 2023.

The Evan Burleigh Memorial Scholarship, launched on what would have been Evan’s 32nd birthday, May 28, 2024, aims to provide financial assistance to members of the Sierra Climbing Team based out of BaseCamp, where Evan dedicated himself to the sport he loved. The initial funding of $10,000 has been generously donated and will directly benefit young climbers who may not otherwise have the means to pursue their passion.

Evan Burleigh was a cherished figure within the climbing community, known for his dedication and enthusiasm for the sport. His passion for climbing was unmatched, often prioritizing his sessions at the gym above all else. Evan’s impact extended far beyond his climbing achievements; he was a friend, mentor, and source of inspiration to many.

In honor of Evan’s enduring legacy and his unwavering passion for rock climbing, the Evan Burleigh Memorial Scholarship seeks to create opportunities for individuals to experience the same joy and fulfillment that climbing brought to Evan’s life. The scholarship will be administered through a dedicated webpage, where interested applicants can find information about eligibility criteria and access the application process.

“We are deeply moved by the outpouring of support from Evan’s family, friends, and the climbing community,” said Head Coach Brian Sweeney. “The Evan Burleigh Memorial Scholarship embodies Evan’s spirit of generosity and his love for the sport. It is our hope that this scholarship will not only honor his memory but also inspire others to pursue their passion for climbing.”

The Sierra Climbing Team, established in 2012, provides a balanced and holistic approach to training, focusing on technique, strength, and injury prevention. Through age-appropriate coaching and encouragement of healthy habits, the team aims to foster a lifelong love of climbing in its members.

To contribute to the Evan Burleigh Memorial Scholarship fund or to learn more about the Sierra Climbing Team, please visit https://www.sierraclimbingteam.org/evanbmemorial.

