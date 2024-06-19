Library renewal tax to be on November ballot

Library board member voted off board

Despite concerns voiced by some far-right commenters at Tuesday’s Washoe Board of County Commissioners meeting, commissioners did not approve a resolution for a tax on residents to support local libraries. Voters will get to approve or deny the tax in November when it appears on the general election ballot.

Commissioner Clara Andriola pulled the “Renew Washoe Libraries Resolution” from the board’s consent agenda to clarify that detail with Deputy District Attorney Mary Kandaras.

“This is the approval of a resolution that allows a submittal of a question to all registered voters,” Kandaras said. “Essentially, you’re approving the resolution, which is in your power to put it on the ballot. In the general election, voters would decide if they want the tax.”

The tax has been collected for three decades. Voters approved it in 1994. The tax is $.02 per $100 of assessed property value, and it goes to support library operations, including building, improving, equipping and maintaining facilities. The tax has a 30-year limit and expires this year.

Library Director Jeff Scott recommended returning the tax question to the voters to potentially renew it for another 30 years.

In the three decades since the tax was approved, the library system built the Northwest, South Valleys and Spanish Springs libraries and has remodeled several older libraries — most recently the Sparks and Northwest branches. Funds have also been spent on updating library technology resources, such as ADA computer stations, self-checkout kiosks, STEAM resources and 3-D printers.

The resolution to add the library tax question to November’s ballot passed 3-2, with Commissioners Jeanne Herman and Mike Clark voting against it.

New library trustee appointment on the horizon

Commissioners also voted 3-2 against reappointing Al Rogers to the Library Board of Trustees. Commissioners Jeanne Herman, Clara Andriola and Mike Clark voted against the reappointment.

While Rogers received eight comments of support through the county’s online public comment portal, several people spoke against his reappointment from commission chambers. Most of those who wanted Rogers off the board also spoke against LGBTQ+ inclusion at libraries and pushed for a non-political appointment.

Several other commenters, along with Herman, advocated for what they called more equal representation on the board with appointments from each commission district.

Library Board of Trustees members, from left, Al Rogers, Anne Silver and Tami Ruf at an April 17, 2024 board meeting. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.

The board includes four trustees who live in District 1 and one who lives in District 3. Three of the five trustees—Chair Gianna Jacks, Anne Silver and Tami Ruf—were appointed by the current commissioners.

Herman asked for an open solicitation for board member applicants followed by a selection process by commissioners, saying, “We’ve always done it that way, and I just don’t understand why it’s on the agenda this way.”

Commission Chair Alexis Hill said an open call for applicants wasn’t the standard process when a reappointment was considered. Library trustees are allowed to serve up to two four-year terms in a row. Rogers’ first term ends June 30.

“I want to see consistency on the library board,” Hill said. “There’s been a lot of turnover. Al Rogers has a lot of familiarity with the Washoe County system.”

Commissioner Andriola said she understood the standard process, but said she wanted to go through the application process for this trustee position to eliminate the perception that there’s favoritism or collusion in the appointment.

“The implication of collusion is a very serious implication, and if there was, then District 4 would be represented, and that’s not how any of us roll,” she said. “We all take responsibility to represent the item at hand.”

Commissioner Mariluz Garcia said she was saddened by the ongoing strife over public libraries.

“It’s disheartening to me, on a personal note, that the folks that often speak out against these appointments are often saying that they don’t want this to be a political issue … but that’s exactly what ends up happening.”

“This isn’t really about representation of districts,” she added. “If it were, we would be more cognizant of maybe some racially or ethnically diverse candidates that have come before us in the past. This isn’t about representation; this is the polarization of our library system.”

She continued by saying that many decisions regarding the library system, including mundane equipment purchases, become lengthy discussions that include sometimes hours of one-sided public comment.

“It became a two-hour ordeal,” she said. “It became LGBTQ+ hate story hour. That’s what public comment feels like sometimes in here. It is very lopsided what is said in these chambers. I don’t think it’s reflective of what our community stands [for] and represents.”

With Rogers off the board, a new member will have to apply for the vacant seat. Andriola said Rogers was welcome to reapply.